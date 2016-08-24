Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Positive profit alert <1196.HK> . Expected to record a net profit before tax and net profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result attributable to the fair value gain on investment properties held by the group . Expected to record net profit before tax and npat for HY of not less than HK$165 million and HK$80 million respectively .

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Tsang Chin Pang has tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer and company secretary of the company . Appointment of Chan Ying Kay as chief financial officer .

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the formation of the jv securities company <1196.HK> . Realord manureen securities and the co-promoters had entered into the promoters' agreement . Pursuant to agreement, Realord manureen securities agreed to subscribe for shares of the jv securities at an aggregate subscription price of RMB350 million .

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Company and Fortune Victory Asia Corporation entered into a letter of intent . Deal in respect of possible acquisition of 60% issued share capital of Top Eagle International Trading Limited . Company shall pay a refundable earnest money of hk$3 million to the vendor .