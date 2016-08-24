Edition:
Realord Group Holdings Ltd (1196.HK)

1196.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.24 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.86
Volume
4,598,500
Avg. Vol
1,947,907
52-wk High
HK$5.39
52-wk Low
HK$3.94

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Realord issues positive profit alert<1196.HK>
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Positive profit alert <1196.HK> . Expected to record a net profit before tax and net profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says expected result attributable to the fair value gain on investment properties held by the group . Expected to record net profit before tax and npat for HY of not less than HK$165 million and HK$80 million respectively .  Full Article

Realord Group says Tsang Chin Pang tenders his resignation as CFO<1196.HK>
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Tsang Chin Pang has tendered his resignation as the chief financial officer and company secretary of the company . Appointment of Chan Ying Kay as chief financial officer .  Full Article

Realord Group updates on formation of JV securities company<1196.HK>
Monday, 23 May 2016 

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Major transaction in relation to the formation of the jv securities company <1196.HK> . Realord manureen securities and the co-promoters had entered into the promoters' agreement . Pursuant to agreement, Realord manureen securities agreed to subscribe for shares of the jv securities at an aggregate subscription price of RMB350 million .  Full Article

Realord Group says company and Fortune Victory Asia entered into LoI<1196.HK>
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Realord Group Holdings Ltd <1196.HK>: Company and Fortune Victory Asia Corporation entered into a letter of intent . Deal in respect of possible acquisition of 60% issued share capital of Top Eagle International Trading Limited . Company shall pay a refundable earnest money of hk$3 million to the vendor .  Full Article

Realord Group Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Realord Group updates on investment agreement for recycled aluminum processing plant

* Investment agreement in relation to development and construction of a recycled aluminum processing plant

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
