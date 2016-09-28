Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cosco Shipping Ports says unit enters concession agreement in relation to Khalifa Port Container Terminal 2

Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd <1199.HK> : Cosco Ship Port-discloseable Transaction - Concession Agreement In Relation To Khalifa Port Container Terminal 2 . Cspl spv, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into concession agreement . Expected that a joint venture company will be established by cspl spv and ad ports . Total consideration payable of approximately us$738 million for the deal . Agreement in connection with construction, management and operation of kpct2. . Estimated capital expenditure of approximately us$322 million in present value terms .Will finance capital requirements of kpct2 by combination of its internal resources and external bank borrowings.

COSCO Pacific enters into new financial services master agreement<1199.HK>

COSCO Pacific Ltd <1199.HK>: Ship port-discloseable transaction and continuing connected transaction - new financial services master agreement <1199.HK> . Company entered into the new financial services master agreement on 25 August 2016 with Cosco Finance . Deal for a term of 3 years, from 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2019 (both dates inclusive .

COSCO Pacific HY profit falls 8.1 pct<1199.HK>

COSCO Pacific Ltd <1199.HK>: HY group's revenue fell by 0.6 pct to US$275 million . HY profit attributable to equity holders of the company dropped by 8.1 pct to US$171.9 million . Interim dividend of hk18.0 cents per share has been declared . Ocean Alliance expected to commence operation officially in April 2017 .

COSCO Shipping Ports updates on concession agreement<1199.HK>

COSCO Shipping Ports Ltd <1199.HK>: Continuing connected transaction <1199.HK> . Concession is for an initial term of 30 years . Ppa has granted a concession to percent for the development, operation and utilisation of pier 2 . Percent has agreed to construct and put into operation, on behalf of PPA, a new oil pier on the southern part of pier 3 of the Piraeus port .

COSCO Pacific says entered into a share sale and purchase agreement<1199.HK>

COSCO Pacific Ltd <1199.HK>: Discloseable transaction - acquisition of equity interest in a container terminal in Rotterdam . CPR and the company entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with ECT participations . The consideration for the acquisition, which amounted to a total of EUR 125.43 million .

Cosco Pacific Ltd enters into equipment sale and lease termination agreement

Cosco Pacific Ltd:Pursuant to the Lease Agreement, CBA USD Investments agreed to lease to Florens and Florens agreed to lease from CBA USD Investments the Containers.As a condition of the Lease Agreement, the Company entered into the Guarantee in favour of CBA USD Investments.Under which the Company guaranteed to CBA USD Investments the due and punctual payment of all outstanding sums owed by Florens and all obligations of Florens under the Lease Agreement.CBA USD Investments, Florens and the Company entered into the Termination Agreement on 17 March 2016.Pursuant to which CBA USD Investments agreed to sell to Florens and Florens agreed to purchase from CBA USD Investments the Containers.Says purchase at the Purchase Price and that the leases of the Containers created under the Lease Agreement be terminated.

Cosco Pacific Ltd and rest investors delay acquisition of Piraeus Port - Reuters

Cosco Pacific Ltd:Greece pushes back the date for the submission of binding bids for the sale of its biggest port Piraeus by two weeks to Dec. 15 upon investor request, says the head of its privatisation agency -Reuters.China's Cosco Group, Danish container terminal operator APM Terminals and Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services were to submit bids on Dec. 3 for a 51 percent stake in OLP.Investors have asked for a two-week extension... to have enough time to check (the company's) financial data, the head the privatisation agency, Stergios Pitsiorlas says.