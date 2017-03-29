Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Midland redesignates Wong Kin Yip, Freddie, Non-Executive Director to executive director

Midland Holdings Ltd <1200.HK> : Wong Kin Yip, Freddie, currently chairman of board, has been re-designated as executive director .Wong Kin Yip, Freddie shall continue to serve as chairman of board.

Midland announces profit warning regarding interim results for 2016<1200.HK>

Midland Holdings Ltd <1200.HK>: profit warning regarding interim results for 2016 <1200.HK> . Expected to record a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to drop in residential and non-residential property market sales activities in Hong Kong during first few months in 2016 .

Midland Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

Midland Holdings Ltd:Expected result due to drop in the residential property market sales activities in Hong Kong.Expected that group will record consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders for year ending 31 December.