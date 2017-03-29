Edition:
Midland Holdings Ltd (1200.HK)

1200.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$2.17
Open
HK$2.17
Day's High
HK$2.17
Day's Low
HK$2.14
Volume
178,000
Avg. Vol
943,664
52-wk High
HK$2.89
52-wk Low
HK$1.93

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Midland redesignates Wong Kin Yip, Freddie, Non-Executive Director to executive director
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 

Midland Holdings Ltd <1200.HK> : Wong Kin Yip, Freddie, currently chairman of board, has been re-designated as executive director .Wong Kin Yip, Freddie shall continue to serve as chairman of board.  Full Article

Midland announces profit warning regarding interim results for 2016<1200.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Midland Holdings Ltd <1200.HK>: profit warning regarding interim results for 2016 <1200.HK> . Expected to record a consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders for the six months ending 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to drop in residential and non-residential property market sales activities in Hong Kong during first few months in 2016 .  Full Article

Midland Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning
Thursday, 17 Dec 2015 

Midland Holdings Ltd:Expected result due to drop in the residential property market sales activities in Hong Kong.Expected that group will record consolidated net loss attributable to equity holders for year ending 31 December.  Full Article

Midland Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Midland Holdings says HY profit for period HK$115.7 mln

* HY profit for period HK$115.7 million versus loss of HK$137.1 mln‍​

