Citic Resources Holdings says FY profit attributable to shareholders HK$363.0 mln

Citic Resources Holdings Ltd <1205.HK>: Proposed final dividend of HK1.50 cents per ordinary share . FY profit attributable to shareholders HK$363.0 million versus loss of HK$6.10 billion .FY revenue HK$2.96 billion versus HK$3.71 billion.

Singapore's Temasek sells shares in Citic Resources - HKEx filing

Citic Resources Holdings Ltd <1205.HK> : Singapore's Temasek sold 786.6 million shares In Citic Resources <1205.HK> on Dec 9 - HKEx filing .Temasek's stake in Citic Resources cut from 10.01 percent to 0 percent after transaction - HKEx filing.

CITIC Resources expects to record profit for six months ended June 30<1205.HK>

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd <1205.HK>: Positive profit alert <1205.HK> . Expecting to record an unaudited consolidated profit attributable for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected net profit primarily attributable to pre-tax fair value gain recorded in respect of group's interest in alumina limited .

CITIC Resources enters MOU with ITOCHU<1205.HK><8001.T>

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd <1205.HK>: Company entered into MOU with ITOCHU Corporation . Mou enables companies to identify, review, co-acquire and co-invest in suitable oil and gas exploration and production assets and projects .

Itochu launches joint research with CITIC Group for potential oil and gas investment - Nikkei<1205.HK><8001.T>

Nikkei: Itochu launches joint research with CITIC Group to find investment projects in oil and gas development - Nikkei .Itochu, CITIC Resources to consider acquiring stakes in low-risk projects; each company could invest combined $946 million or more per project - Nikkei.

CITIC Resources updates on disposal of assets<1205.HK>

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd <1205.HK>: Voluntary announcement disposal of olive downs south, olive downs south extended, willunga and olive downs north coal interests <1205.HK> . Deal for A$16.2 million . The group will record an investment gain from the disposal .

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd issues FY 2015 profit warning

CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd:Anticipates that will record a net loss for the year ending 31 December 2015 (2014: net profit of hk$270,415,000).Substantial loss from the group's oil business is expected for 2015 due to low oil prices amid continuing market oversupply.