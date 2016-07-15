Edition:
India

Technovator International Ltd (1206.HK)

1206.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.34HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.34
Open
HK$2.35
Day's High
HK$2.37
Day's Low
HK$2.33
Volume
436,000
Avg. Vol
1,918,414
52-wk High
HK$3.42
52-wk Low
HK$2.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Technovator Int'l says Fan Xin resigned as chairman<1206.HK>
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

Technovator International Ltd <1206.HK>: Fan Xin has resigned as a non- executive director, the chairman of the board . Huang Yu has been appointed as a non-executive director, the chairman of the board .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Technovator International Ltd News

» More 1206.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials