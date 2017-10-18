Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

MMG's unit enters Dugald River Zinc Concentrate deal with Minmetals North-Europe

Oct 18 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd <1208.HK>:Unit enters Dugald River Zinc Concentrate Sale Agreement with Minmetals North-Europe; if deal executed on 18 Oct, would value about US$12.0 million​.Unit to sell about 10,000 dry metric tonnes of zinc concentrate.

MMG Ltd's qtrly copper cathode production down 16 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mmg Ltd <1208.HK>:Qtrly copper (contained metal in concentrate) produced 114,472 tonnes, up 7 percent.Qtrly copper cathode production 33,416 tonnes, down 16 pct‍​.MMG expects to produce 560,000–615,000 tonnes of copper and 65,000–72,000 tonnes of zinc in 2017‍​.Dugald River Project's total development cost since August 2015 now expected between $550-570 million.

MMG Ltd updates on Las Bambas and Australian operations grinding media supply agreements

July 13 (Reuters) - MMG Ltd <1208.HK>::Minera Las Bambas and Minmetals Peru, and MMG Australia and Minmetals Australia, entered into grinding media supply agreements.Maximum aggregate amount to be paid under Australian operations grinding media supply agreement for year ending 31 Dec 2017 be about $1.75 million.

MMJ says Jiao Jian appointed as chief executive officer

Mmg Ltd <1208.HK>: Andrew Gordon Michelmore has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer of company . Jiao Jian has been re-designated as an executive director and appointed as chief executive officer .Jiao has also resigned as chairman of company with effect from 15 february 2017.

MMG Ltd CEO to retire

Mmg Ltd <1208.HK>- : Andrew michelmore to retire as CEO .Andrew michelmore has advised board of his intention to retire from his position as an executive director.

MMG posts HY net loss of $92.5 million<1208.HK>

MMG Ltd <1208.HK>: ...more announcement on interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Says the board has resolved not to pay a dividend for the period. . HY revenue US$586.1 billion versus US$1.11 billion . HY net loss $92.5 million versus loss of $46.2 million a year ago . Says MMG maintains a positive outlook for zinc . MMG expects to produce 415,000-477,000 tonnes of copper and 120,000-135,000 tonnes of zinc in 2016. . Total capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of US$900-950 million for 2016 . Copper concentrate is on track to meet guidance for the year of 250,000-300,000 tonnes . Has no future plans for material investments or capital assets sanctioned by the board other than those detailed in this report or announced to the market" . "We anticipate dugald river will achieve first production in 2018 in a market of shrinking global supply" . Says " we expect that prices for our key commodities - copper and zinc - will remain under pressure in the near term" . "Las bambas "will generate around 400,000 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate per year from 2017" . "For our key commodities copper and zinc , we are confident in their long term fundamentals across supply and demand metric" .

MMG Ltd updates on debt restructure agreement<1208.HK>

MMG Ltd <1208.HK>: Discloseable transaction - debt restructure agreement in relation to the disposal of the 42% equity interest in yantain penghui <1208.HK> . Goldfair, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a debt restructure agreement with yantai guofeng . Yantai guofeng has agreed to pay RMB26 million to goldfair .

MMG expects to produce 250,000-300,000 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate at Las Bambas in 2016<1208.HK>

MMG Ltd <1208.HK>: MMG expects c1 costs to be within range of us$1.00-1.10/lb for Las Bambas for second half 2016 . MMG-second quarter production report for the three months ended 30 june 2016 . MMG expects to produce 250,000-300,000 tonnes of copper in copper concentrate at Las Bambas in 2016 .2016 guidance maintained.

MMG Ltd and units enter amended facility agreement<1208.HK>

MMG Ltd <1208.HK>: Co and units have entered into amended facility agreement with China Development Bank Corporation and Bank Of China . Deal in relation to financing of development and construction of the Dugald River Zinc, lead and silver mine for an amount up to US$550 million . Expenditure to complete the Dugald River Project is estimated to be in the range of US$600-620.0 million . "Company expects to achieve C1 costs of US$0.68-0.78/lb when at a steady state of operation." .

MMG Limited proposed change of auditor

MMG Limited:PwC will retire as the auditor of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 25 May 2016.Propose the appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the new auditor of the Company following the retirement of PwC.