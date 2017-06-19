Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BYD issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan

June 19 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan .

BYD sees 2016 net profit up 77.1 pct to 84.2 pct

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> : Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 77.1 percent to 84.2 percent, or to be 5 billion yuan to 5.20 billion yuan . Says the net profit of 2015 was 2.82 billion yuan .Comments that the good performance of new energy auto business, the growth of metal parts business, as well as increased sales of traditional cars are the main reasons for the forecast.

BYD to pay 3.67 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend

BYD <002594.SZ>:Says it will pay 3.67 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend.

S I2I issues response to SGX queries<002594.SZ><1211.HK>

S i2i Ltd : Response to sgx queries) . The manufacturer with whom the company has entered into discussions and negotiations with is BYD Company Limited .

BYD Co announces preliminary result for successful bid of commercial vehicles<002594.SZ><1211.HK>

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ>: Voluntary announcement preliminary result for the successful bid of commercial vehicles <1211.HK> . BYD auto industry co recently participated in the bidding of the "Shenzhen bus group 3,573 new energy vehicles procurement project" . Total amount of the subjects is approximately RMB1.52 billion, excluding national and municipal government allowances . Says if the project is successfully implemented, there will be a positive effect on operating result of co .

BYD 14.5 bln yuan via private placement

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> :Says it issues 252.1 million shares and raises about 14.5 billion yuan via private placement.

BYD says portion of shares allocating to Samsung has yet to be decided

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ><1211.HK> : Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> has been actively involving in BYD's private placement of A-share . Says the number of shares to be allocated to Samsung in the share placement has yet to be decided .Says it makes the statement in response to media reports saying Samsung Electronics set to buy 4 percent stake in BYD.

BYD Electronic says co entered into the Assets Sale Agreement with BYD<002594.SZ><0285.HK><1211.HK>

BYD Electronic International Co Ltd <0285.HK>: Company entered into the assets sale agreement and the assets purchase agreement with BYD . Aggregate original acquisition cost of the said assets paid by the group was approximately RMB210 million .

BYD issues H1 2016 net profit outlook

BYD Co Ltd:Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 382.15 pct to 425.01 pct, or to be 2,250 million yuan to 2,450 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (466,660,000 yuan).Comments that improved sales is main reason for the outlook.

BYD 's unit wins bid for electric buses for 1.8 bln yuan

BYD Co Ltd:Says its automobile industry controlling subsidiary wins bid for electric buses for 1.8 billion yuan in Shenzhen.