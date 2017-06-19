Edition:
Byd Co Ltd (1211.HK)

1211.HK on Hong Kong Stock

73.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.80 (-3.69%)
Prev Close
HK$75.80
Open
HK$76.35
Day's High
HK$76.40
Day's Low
HK$72.50
Volume
15,566,374
Avg. Vol
8,903,858
52-wk High
HK$83.70
52-wk Low
HK$40.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BYD issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 1.5 bln yuan
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 

June 19 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> ::* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds worth 1.5 billion yuan .  Full Article

BYD sees 2016 net profit up 77.1 pct to 84.2 pct
Monday, 31 Oct 2016 

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> : Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 77.1 percent to 84.2 percent, or to be 5 billion yuan to 5.20 billion yuan . Says the net profit of 2015 was 2.82 billion yuan .Comments that the good performance of new energy auto business, the growth of metal parts business, as well as increased sales of traditional cars are the main reasons for the forecast.  Full Article

BYD to pay 3.67 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

BYD <002594.SZ>:Says it will pay 3.67 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 H1 dividend.  Full Article

S I2I issues response to SGX queries<002594.SZ><1211.HK>
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

S i2i Ltd : Response to sgx queries) . The manufacturer with whom the company has entered into discussions and negotiations with is BYD Company Limited .  Full Article

BYD Co announces preliminary result for successful bid of commercial vehicles<002594.SZ><1211.HK>
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ>: Voluntary announcement preliminary result for the successful bid of commercial vehicles <1211.HK> . BYD auto industry co recently participated in the bidding of the "Shenzhen bus group 3,573 new energy vehicles procurement project" . Total amount of the subjects is approximately RMB1.52 billion, excluding national and municipal government allowances . Says if the project is successfully implemented, there will be a positive effect on operating result of co .  Full Article

BYD 14.5 bln yuan via private placement
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ> :Says it issues 252.1 million shares and raises about 14.5 billion yuan via private placement.  Full Article

BYD says portion of shares allocating to Samsung has yet to be decided
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

BYD Co Ltd <002594.SZ><1211.HK> : Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> has been actively involving in BYD's private placement of A-share . Says the number of shares to be allocated to Samsung in the share placement has yet to be decided .Says it makes the statement in response to media reports saying Samsung Electronics set to buy 4 percent stake in BYD.  Full Article

BYD Electronic says co entered into the Assets Sale Agreement with BYD<002594.SZ><0285.HK><1211.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

BYD Electronic International Co Ltd <0285.HK>: Company entered into the assets sale agreement and the assets purchase agreement with BYD . Aggregate original acquisition cost of the said assets paid by the group was approximately RMB210 million .  Full Article

BYD issues H1 2016 net profit outlook
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 

BYD Co Ltd:Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 382.15 pct to 425.01 pct, or to be 2,250 million yuan to 2,450 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (466,660,000 yuan).Comments that improved sales is main reason for the outlook.  Full Article

BYD 's unit wins bid for electric buses for 1.8 bln yuan
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

BYD Co Ltd:Says its automobile industry controlling subsidiary wins bid for electric buses for 1.8 billion yuan in Shenzhen.  Full Article

Byd Co Ltd News

BRIEF-BYD gets regulatory approval to issue up to 10 bln yuan bonds

* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.52 billion) bonds

