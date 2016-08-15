Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lifestyle International HY net profit down 49.9 pct to HK$587.0 mln<1212.HK>

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd <1212.HK>: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1212.HK> . HY profit attributable to owners of the company dropped 49.9% to hk$587.0 million . HY turnover amounted to hk$2.93 billion, a decrease of 4.5% . The near-term outlook for the retail sector is still uncertain . Management remains prudently optimistic on the outlook for the second half of 2016 in Hong Kong . Interim dividend hk cents 28.9 per share, . For Hong Kong market, outlook will largely be subject to performance of inbound tourism and local consumption sentiment . Group is confident about continuing to achieving revenue growth and steady expansion in its businesses .

Lifestyle International issues profit warning<1212.HK>

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd <1212.HK>: Profit warning <1212.HK> . Says profit attributable to owners of the company for the period is expected to decrease by approximately 50% for HY . Expected result due to significant drop in investment income of approximately hk$445 million on group's financial assets and bank deposits .

Lifestyle International updates on loss in fair value of financial assets<1212.HK>

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd <1212.HK>: Negative investment income from financial assets and bank deposits will adversely affect the results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Estimated that investment income from group's financial assets and bank deposits for six months will turn to about negative HK$200.9 million .

Lifestyle International announces resignation of CEO<1212.HK>

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd <1212.HK>: Lau has resigned as the chief executive officer of the company .