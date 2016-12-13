Symphony Holdings Ltd <1223.HK> : Purchaser and vendor entered into agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares and warrants with effect from dec 14 . Purchaser to purchase sale shares, representing 42% of issued share capital of target, and sale loan at consideration of hk$215.3 million .Target is Giant Eagle Enterprises Limited; vendor is Goldsilk Capital Limited; purchaser is Cosmo Group Holdings, a unit of co.