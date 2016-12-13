Edition:
India

Symphony Holdings Ltd (1223.HK)

1223.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.84HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.84
Open
HK$0.84
Day's High
HK$0.84
Day's Low
HK$0.82
Volume
3,514,000
Avg. Vol
4,715,570
52-wk High
HK$0.84
52-wk Low
HK$0.64

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symphony Holdings Ltd says unit entered into agreement with Goldsilk Capital
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

Symphony Holdings Ltd <1223.HK> : Purchaser and vendor entered into agreement . Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares . Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares and warrants with effect from dec 14 . Purchaser to purchase sale shares, representing 42% of issued share capital of target, and sale loan at consideration of hk$215.3 million .Target is Giant Eagle Enterprises Limited; vendor is Goldsilk Capital Limited; purchaser is Cosmo Group Holdings, a unit of co.  Full Article

Symphony issues profit warning<1223.HK>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Symphony Holdings Ltd <1223.HK>: Net profit for six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a decrease of approximately 99% .Expected result as one-off net gain recorded in HY2015 from disposal of trademarks of "PONY" brand of HK$194 million was not repeated.  Full Article

Symphony Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Symphony holdings sees a significant improvement in HY profit attributable

* Expected that group will record a significant improvement in unaudited profit attributable to owners for HY

