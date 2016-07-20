Edition:
C C Land Holdings Ltd (1224.HK)

1224.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
HK$1.75
Day's High
HK$1.75
Day's Low
HK$1.72
Volume
377,000
Avg. Vol
1,592,721
52-wk High
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

C C Land expects to report decrease of over 90% in HY net profit<1224.HK>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

C C Land Holdings Ltd <1224.HK>: Group may report substantial decrease of over 90% in profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2016 .Decrease in profit mainly due to significant decrease in the group's recognized revenue for the relevant period.  Full Article

