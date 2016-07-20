C C Land Holdings Ltd (1224.HK)
1224.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
HK$1.75
Day's High
HK$1.75
Day's Low
HK$1.72
Volume
377,000
Avg. Vol
1,592,721
52-wk High
HK$2.40
52-wk Low
HK$1.67
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
C C Land expects to report decrease of over 90% in HY net profit<1224.HK>
C C Land Holdings Ltd <1224.HK>: Group may report substantial decrease of over 90% in profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2016 .Decrease in profit mainly due to significant decrease in the group's recognized revenue for the relevant period. Full Article
Singapore developer bids for full control of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
Singapore's City Developments (CDL) has made an offer to buy the remaining shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) it does not own, in a deal that values the hotels group at about 1.8 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).