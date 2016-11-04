Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yashili International Holdings Ltd <1230.HK>: Yashili International Holdings Ltd - Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of company, entered into strategic cooperation supply agreement with purchasers . Yashili -purchasers agreed to purchase base powder products and dairy ingredients during term of strategic cooperation supply agreement. . Strategic cooperation supply agreement shall be up to 31 December 2018 . Yashili international holdings ltd - yashili new zealand is seller .Purchasers being Daph and Danone trading.

Yashili International Holdings Ltd <1230.HK>: HY net profit RMB 15.1 million versus RMB 109.3 million a year ago . Says HY revenue RMB 1.15 billion ,down 21.7% . Says the directors do not recommend any interim dividend for both the six months ended 30 June 2016 and 2015. .

Yashili International Holdings Ltd <1230.HK>: Continuing connected transaction - purchase contract with a member of the danone group <1230.HK> . On 17 August 2016, Yashili New Zealand, a subsidiary of the company, entered into the purchase contract with the purchaser, a subsidiary of danone sa . Pursuant to contract Yashili New Zealand agreed to sell and the purchaser agreed to purchase base powder products during the term of the purchase contract .

Yashili International Holdings Ltd <1230.HK>: Dumex China entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement with danone trading . On 27 may 2016, dumex China entered into the transition services agreements with members of the danone group . Says dumex China agreed to purchase and danone trading agreed to sell certain products for infant nutrition .

Yashili International Holdings Ltd <1230.HK>: Connected transaction - supply agreement with a member of the danone group . Says unit entered into the supply agreement with the purchaser . Pursuant to agreement, Yashili New Zealand agreed to sell whey powder at a consideration of HK$4.3 million .