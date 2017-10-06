Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>::‍In September 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to about RMB4,070 million​.

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK> :In september 2016, group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB3.72 billion.

Times Property Holdings updates on acquisition of land use right in Guangdong Province

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Deal for a total consideration of approximately rmb1.33 billion . Voluntary announcement acquisition of land .Unit guangzhou times shengyu investment co succeeded in public auction for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in guangdong province.

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the eight months ended 31 August 2016 . In August 2016, the group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to about RMB2.47 billion .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the seven months ended 31 July 2016 <1233.HK> . In July 2016, the group's contracted sales (including contracted sales by joint venture) amounted to approximately RMB2.07 billion .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1233.HK> . Aggregated contracted sales for the six months ended 30 June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB13.36 billion .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: 1) major transaction involving an acquisition of 75% equity interest in the project company and (2) possible major transaction involving the grant of the put option <1233.HK> . On 30 June 2016 purchaser and the vendor entered into the acquisition agreement . Says the consideration for the acquisition is RMB880 million . Parties to acquisition deal also entered into co-operation agreement in relation to the management of Project Co, Tianyun (Guangzhou) Real Estate Development . Agreement entered between Purchaser Guangzhou Times Shichuang Real Estate Development Co and Vendor Optima Investment & Development .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for the five months ended 31 May 2016 . Group's aggregated contracted sales for the five months ended 31 May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB9.72 billion .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Voluntary announcement acquisition of land <1233.HK> . Deal for total consideration of approximately RMB915 million . Unit succeeded in the public auction to acquire the land-use-right of a land parcel in China .

Times Property Holdings Ltd <1233.HK>: Unit has succeeded in the public auction to acquire the land-use-right of a land parcel in Guangzhou City . Deal for consideration of approximately RMB1.26 billion .