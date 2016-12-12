Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)
3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.06 (-1.51%)
HK$3.98
HK$4.07
HK$4.07
HK$3.88
2,599,000
4,764,108
HK$4.49
HK$2.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says contracted sales value of group in Nov rmb1.60 billion
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> :Contracted sales value of group in november 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.60 billion. Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate Sept contracted sales about RMB1.22 bln
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>:Contracted sales value of group in September 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.22 bln. Full Article
Powerlong real estate enters JV agreement with Shanghai Hongxing
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> : Powerlong land development and Shanghai Longqian, each a subsidiary of company and Shanghai Hongxing And Suzhou Hongxing entered into cooperation agreement .Pursuant to corporation agreement parties agreed that powerlong land development shall form a 50:50 joint venture with Shanghai Hongxing. Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate says Hoi enters into agreements with co's units<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Connected transaction sale of properties <1238.HK> . Chairman, executive director and substantial shareholder entered into sale and purchase agreements with units . Relevant members agreed to sell and Hoi has agreed to purchase the properties at an aggregate consideration of RMB101.7 million . Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says July contracted sales about RMB1.16 bln<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: contracted sales value of the group in july 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.16 billion . powerlong-unaudited operating statistics for july 2016 <1238.hk> . Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate says in June, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.46 bln<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <1238.HK> . Contracted sales value of the group in June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.46 billion . Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate says unit entered into equity transfer agreement<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Acquisition of the entire equity interests and debts in the target company <1238.HK> . Shanghai Longqian as purchaser, Shanghai Lingang Nanhui New Town as vendor, entered into equity transfer agreement . Deal for total consideration of RMB308 million . Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings updates on unaudited operating statistics for May 2016<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <1238.HK> . Says contracted sales value of the group in May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB2.27 billion . Full Article
Powerlong Real Estate says in April, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.13 bln<1238.HK>
Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <1238.HK> . The contracted sales value of the group in April 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.13 billion . Full Article
BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln
* Contracted sales value in September amounted to about RMB1,874 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: