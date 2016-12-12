Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says contracted sales value of group in Nov rmb1.60 billion

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> :Contracted sales value of group in november 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.60 billion.

Powerlong Real Estate Sept contracted sales about RMB1.22 bln

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>:Contracted sales value of group in September 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.22 bln.

Powerlong real estate enters JV agreement with Shanghai Hongxing

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> : Powerlong land development and Shanghai Longqian, each a subsidiary of company and Shanghai Hongxing And Suzhou Hongxing entered into cooperation agreement .Pursuant to corporation agreement parties agreed that powerlong land development shall form a 50:50 joint venture with Shanghai Hongxing.

Powerlong Real Estate says Hoi enters into agreements with co's units<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Connected transaction sale of properties <1238.HK> . Chairman, executive director and substantial shareholder entered into sale and purchase agreements with units . Relevant members agreed to sell and Hoi has agreed to purchase the properties at an aggregate consideration of RMB101.7 million .

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says July contracted sales about RMB1.16 bln<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: contracted sales value of the group in july 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.16 billion . powerlong-unaudited operating statistics for july 2016 <1238.hk> .

Powerlong Real Estate says in June, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.46 bln<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <1238.HK> . Contracted sales value of the group in June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.46 billion .

Powerlong Real Estate says unit entered into equity transfer agreement<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Acquisition of the entire equity interests and debts in the target company <1238.HK> . Shanghai Longqian as purchaser, Shanghai Lingang Nanhui New Town as vendor, entered into equity transfer agreement . Deal for total consideration of RMB308 million .

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings updates on unaudited operating statistics for May 2016<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <1238.HK> . Says contracted sales value of the group in May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB2.27 billion .

Powerlong Real Estate says in April, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.13 bln<1238.HK>

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <1238.HK> . The contracted sales value of the group in April 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.13 billion .