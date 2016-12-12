Edition:
India

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd (1238.HK)

1238.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.51%)
Prev Close
HK$3.98
Open
HK$4.07
Day's High
HK$4.07
Day's Low
HK$3.88
Volume
2,599,000
Avg. Vol
4,764,108
52-wk High
HK$4.49
52-wk Low
HK$2.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says contracted sales value of group in Nov rmb1.60 billion
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> :Contracted sales value of group in november 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.60 billion.  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate Sept contracted sales about RMB1.22 bln
Tuesday, 11 Oct 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>:Contracted sales value of group in September 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.22 bln.  Full Article

Powerlong real estate enters JV agreement with Shanghai Hongxing
Tuesday, 27 Sep 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK> : Powerlong land development and Shanghai Longqian, each a subsidiary of company and Shanghai Hongxing And Suzhou Hongxing entered into cooperation agreement .Pursuant to corporation agreement parties agreed that powerlong land development shall form a 50:50 joint venture with Shanghai Hongxing.  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate says Hoi enters into agreements with co's units<1238.HK>
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Connected transaction sale of properties <1238.HK> . Chairman, executive director and substantial shareholder entered into sale and purchase agreements with units . Relevant members agreed to sell and Hoi has agreed to purchase the properties at an aggregate consideration of RMB101.7 million .  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings says July contracted sales about RMB1.16 bln<1238.HK>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: contracted sales value of the group in july 2016 amounted to approximately rmb1.16 billion . powerlong-unaudited operating statistics for july 2016 <1238.hk> .  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate says in June, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.46 bln<1238.HK>
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for June 2016 <1238.HK> . Contracted sales value of the group in June 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.46 billion .  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate says unit entered into equity transfer agreement<1238.HK>
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Acquisition of the entire equity interests and debts in the target company <1238.HK> . Shanghai Longqian as purchaser, Shanghai Lingang Nanhui New Town as vendor, entered into equity transfer agreement . Deal for total consideration of RMB308 million .  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings updates on unaudited operating statistics for May 2016<1238.HK>
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for May 2016 <1238.HK> . Says contracted sales value of the group in May 2016 amounted to approximately RMB2.27 billion .  Full Article

Powerlong Real Estate says in April, group's contracted sales value was RMB1.13 bln<1238.HK>
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd <1238.HK>: Unaudited operating statistics for April 2016 <1238.HK> . The contracted sales value of the group in April 2016 amounted to approximately RMB1.13 billion .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-Powerlong Real Estate Holdings posts Sept contracted sales value of RMB1,874 mln

* ‍Contracted sales value in September amounted to about RMB1,874 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 1238.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials