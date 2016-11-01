Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CNQC Intl' Holdings has been awarded two construction contracts

CNQC International Holdings <1240.HK>: Two construction contracts have been awarded by Housing & Development board of Singapore . Contract sum of two contracts is expected to be approximately HK$731 million . No forecast or prediction of profits of group has been made with regard to award of contract . Contract to a wholly-owned subsidiary of company for building works of residential units .Contracts are expected to be completed by september of 2019 and by march 2020.

CNQC International says unit wins construction project in Indonesia<1240.HK>

CNQC International Holdings Ltd <1240.HK>: Total construction cost is indonesian rupiah 955 bln . Voluntary announcement successful bid for construction project in Indonesia .

CNQC International updates on award of a construction contract<1240.HK>

CNQC International Holdings Ltd <1240.HK>: Intl-voluntary announcement award of a construction contract <1240.HK> . Contract sum is expected to be approximately HK$1.07 billion . Contract is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020 . No forecast or prediction of the profits of the group has been made with regard to the award of the contract" .

CNQC International updates on bid by unit for development site<1240.HK>

CNQC International Holdings Ltd <1240.HK>: Intl-voluntary announcement successful bid for commercial and residential development site at bukit batok west avenue in Singapore at a consideration of approximately hk$1.74 billion . Units tendered for a commercial and residential development site at Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 in Singapore .

CNQC International to purchase entire issued share capital of target co for S$101 mln<1240.HK>

CNQC International Holdings Ltd <1240.HK>: Intl-...more announcement (1) major and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of the target company and (2) cps conversion <1240.HK> . The company as purchaser entered into the agreement with the sellers . Sellers conditionally agreed to sell, the entire issued share capital of the target company at the consideration of sgd101 million . Part of consideration shall be satisfied by the allotment and issuance at the issue price of 100 million consideration shares to sino Concord at completion .