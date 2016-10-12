Edition:
Wang On Properties Ltd (1243.HK)

1243.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.31HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-2.96%)
Prev Close
HK$1.35
Open
HK$1.38
Day's High
HK$1.41
Day's Low
HK$1.30
Volume
8,484,000
Avg. Vol
11,567,917
52-wk High
HK$1.88
52-wk Low
HK$0.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wang On Properties issues profit warning
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Wang On Properties Ltd <1243.HK> : Expects profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 Sept 2016 will be approximately 90% lower .Expected result due to decrease in turnover.  Full Article

Wang On Properties Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
