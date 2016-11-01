Edition:
Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd (1249.HK)

1249.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
HK$10.12
Open
HK$10.36
Day's High
HK$10.36
Day's Low
HK$10.00
Volume
45,130
Avg. Vol
1,050,064
52-wk High
HK$10.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.70

Latest Key Developments

Tonly electronics holdings enters into licence agreement with TCL corporate research
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd <1249.HK>- : Company entered into licence agreement (Hong Kong Science Park) with TCL Corporate Research .Pursuant to agreement TCL corporate research grants a licence to company to use premises.  Full Article

Tonly Electronics Holdings Ltd News

BRIEF-TCL unit to raise stake in Tonly Electronics Holdings to 49.84 pct

* Says its wholly owned Hongkong-based industry subsidiary plans to buy 5.2 million shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited

Earnings vs. Estimates

