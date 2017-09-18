Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group as borrower enters facility agreement

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>::Lenders agreed to make available to co loan facility in aggregate principal amount of HK$1.78 billion.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy ‍expects increase of net profit between 700% and 900% in HY

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>:Expected increase of not less than 700% and not more than 900% in HY unaudited consolidated net profit​.Expected result due to sale of electricity in respect of photovoltaic and wind power projects in operation.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group enters equity and debt deals

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd : Be Clean Energy-discloseable Transaction (1) Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest In The Project Company (2) The Debt Settlement Agreement <1250.HK> . Subsidiary and agricultural company entered into equity transfer agreement . consideration payable for equity transfer is RMB39 million . Pursuant to equity agreement owners agreed to dispose of entire equity interest in project company . Unit, owners, project company, EPC contractors and agricultural company entered into debt settlement agreement . Pursuant to debt deal parties agreed to terms relating to settlement of certain obligations arising from projects . Agricultural company is Lujiang Guangfu Agricultural Development, EPC contractors are Sinohydro Engineering And CSEEC .Project company is Lujiang Dongsheng Solar Energy Development.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group enters multiple agreements

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK> : Be Clean Energy-discloseable Transaction (1) The Cooperation Agreement (2) Acquisition Of The Entire Equity Interest In The Phase One Project Company (3) The Debt Settlement Agreement <1250.HK> . Subsidiary, owner and phase one project company entered into debt settlement agreement . Owner and subsidiary entered into equity transfer agreement . Pursuant to terms of equity transfer agreement, owner agreed to dispose of entire equity interest in phase one project company . For cooperation agreement, subject to terms to be set out in definitive sale and purchase agreement, phase one project price would be RMB477.6 million . Subsidiary, owner, phase one project company and phase two project company entered into cooperation agreement .Consideration payable for equity transfer is RMB4.1 million.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group enters equity transfer agreement<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: Be Clean Energy-discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in the project company <1250.HK> . Purchaser, the vendors and the project company entered into the equity transfer agreement . Purchaser shall acquire 60% and 40% of equity interest in the project company from the first vendor and the second vendor respectively . Says the consideration payable by the purchaser under the equity transfer agreement is RMB471.8 million . Says consideration will be financed by the internal resources and/or borrowings of the group .

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group issues positive profit alert<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: Be clean energy-positive profit alert for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1250.HK> . It is expected that there will be a significant increase in the amount of HY consolidated net profit of the group . Expected increase HY net profit due to increase in profit relating to development of photovoltaic power-related business .

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy updates on MOU, subscription agreement<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: The company entered into the subscription agreement with the subscriber . Net proceeds of the subscription, are estimated to be approximately hk$687.2 million . Company and tus-holdings entered into the memorandum of understanding . Tus-holdings agreed to grant to co exclusive right to acquire Beijing tsingyun equity interest . The subscriber is a wholly-owned subsidiary of tus-holdings .

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy entered into investment framework agreement<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: Be clean energy-discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in the project company <1250.HK> .Unit, Guangdong Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology and Project Company entered into investment framework agreement.

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy updates on equity transfer agreement<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: Owner and the subsidiary nominee entered into the equity transfer agreement . Subsidiary, the project company and the epc contractor further entered into the debt settlement agreement . The consideration payable for the equity transfer is RMB3 million . Tianjin Zhongxing Energy Lvgu Technologies agreed to dispose of entire equity interest in the project company .

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy and Jinzhai govt entered cooperation agreement<1250.HK>

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Ltd <1250.HK>: Beijing enterprises clean energy -co and jinzhai government entered into cooperation agreement in relation to construction of 200mw large-scale ground centralized photovoltaic power plant .Says total investment in project of approximately RMB1.60 billion.