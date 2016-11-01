Broad Greenstate International Company Ltd <1253.HK>: Unit won a bid for public-private-partnership project . Project for construction of Jue River Wetland Park in Changning New District, Xi'an . Construction of Jue River Wetland Park in Changning New District for estimated amount of approximately RMB1.18 billion .Pursuant to tender, parties and Xi'an Changning Development and Construction Company will establish a JV.

Broad Greenstate International Co Ltd: inside Information: Framework Agreement In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition <1253.HK> . Co and vendor have tentatively agreed to value target co based on 75% of its nav . Entered into a non-legally binding framework agreement with an independent third party ."co and vendor have tentatively agreed to set consideration of proposed acquisition at 60% of such valuation".