Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd (1266.HK)
1266.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.53HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-3.16%)
Prev Close
HK$1.58
Open
HK$1.59
Day's High
HK$1.60
Day's Low
HK$1.53
Volume
3,222,000
Avg. Vol
7,074,472
52-wk High
HK$1.96
52-wk Low
HK$0.71
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Xiwang Special Steel sees 9-mth profit attributable up over 140 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd <1266.HK>-:Profit attributable for nine months ended 30 september 2017 is expected to increase by more than 140%.Expected result due to persistent rise in steel price, growth in revenue and moderate rise in raw material price. Full Article
Xiwang Special Steel Co issues FY 2015 profit outlook
Xiwang Special Steel Co Ltd:Expects to record a decrease in unaudited consolidated net profit by approximately 50% to 60% for the year ended 31 December 2015.Exptected result due to the uncertain global economy. Full Article