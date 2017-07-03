China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd (1268.HK)
1268.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.79
Open
HK$2.71
Day's High
HK$2.80
Day's Low
HK$2.71
Volume
842,000
Avg. Vol
1,985,612
52-wk High
HK$3.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.89
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Meidong Auto to record increase of over 40% in HY consol net profit
July 3 (Reuters) - China Meidong Auto Holdings Ltd <1268.HK>:Expected to record a substantial increase of over 40% in its consol net profit attributable to equity holders for HY ended 30 june 2017.Expected result due to successful implementation of our strategy and enhancement of management efficiency. Full Article
China MeiDong Auto says Liu Xuehua has been appointed as the new CFO
China MeiDong Auto Holdings Ltd:Says liu xuehua has been appointed as the new chief financial officer.Says yu man to, Gerald Has Resigned as the chief financial officer. Full Article