China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK> : Co agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, sale shares at consideration of approximately hk$173.92 million . New citic has agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, all shares held by new citic in gf holding . Loss of approximately hk$1.36 million is expected to be incurred by group as a result of disposal . Estimated net proceeds from disposal is approximately hk$173.64 million . Company, Surrich International, New Citic and Gf Holding entered into agreement .New citic has agreed to sell all shares held by new citic in gf holding at consideration of about hk$124.23 million.

China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-placing of new shares under general mandate <1269.HK> . Company entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Placees to subscribe for up to 132.7 million placing shares at a price of hk$6.00 per placing share . Intends to use approximately hk$200 million of net proceeds for the development of financial service business . Net proceeds arising from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$790 million .

China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-discloseable transaction - (1) acquisition of interest in kpca; and (2) establishment of structured contracts arrangements <1269.HK> . Aggregate amount of consideration and capital injections payable by the purchaser under the transaction agreements is RMB210 million . Purchaser, seller, target company and zhang entered into the transaction agreements .

China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-positive profit alert <1269.HK> . Expected to record a profit attributable to the shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result mainly attributable to the fair value change of trading securities which the group invested .

China First Capital Group <1269.HK>: He Qingrong appointed as a deputy chief executive officer . First Cap Gp-appointment of deputy chief executive officer <1269.hk> .

China First Capital Group <1269.HK>: Limited Partnership will acquire equity interest of cos/institutes which are engaged in education sector . Formation of Limited Partnership . Partners First Capital Funds Management,Central China Equity Investment Management and another co entered into partenership agreement . Agreement in relation to the formation of Limited Partnership for carrying out equity investments .

China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-discloseable transaction - acquisition of shares in virscend education company limited <1269.HK> . Deal for hk$402.8 million . Entered into the purchase agreement with each of the vendors . Company has agreed to acquire and the vendors have agreed to sell in aggregate 106 million virscend edu shares .

China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd:Says nanyang cijan, zhao, yang and other jv partners signed the articles.Parties agreed to form jv for carrying out research and development, manufacture, sales and export of automobile shock absorber.