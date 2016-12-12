China First Capital Group Ltd (1269.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Co announces disposal of shares in Gf Holding
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK> : Co agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, sale shares at consideration of approximately hk$173.92 million . New citic has agreed to sell, and gf holding has agreed to repurchase, all shares held by new citic in gf holding . Loss of approximately hk$1.36 million is expected to be incurred by group as a result of disposal . Estimated net proceeds from disposal is approximately hk$173.64 million . Company, Surrich International, New Citic and Gf Holding entered into agreement .New citic has agreed to sell all shares held by new citic in gf holding at consideration of about hk$124.23 million. Full Article
China Vehicle Components Technology enters placing agreement<1269.HK>
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-placing of new shares under general mandate <1269.HK> . Company entered into the placing agreement with the placing agent . Placees to subscribe for up to 132.7 million placing shares at a price of hk$6.00 per placing share . Intends to use approximately hk$200 million of net proceeds for the development of financial service business . Net proceeds arising from placing are estimated to be approximately hk$790 million . Full Article
China Vehicle Components Technology updates on acquisition of interest in KPCA<1269.HK>
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-discloseable transaction - (1) acquisition of interest in kpca; and (2) establishment of structured contracts arrangements <1269.HK> . Aggregate amount of consideration and capital injections payable by the purchaser under the transaction agreements is RMB210 million . Purchaser, seller, target company and zhang entered into the transaction agreements . Full Article
China Vehicle Components Technology issues positive profit alert<1269.HK>
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-positive profit alert <1269.HK> . Expected to record a profit attributable to the shareholders for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result mainly attributable to the fair value change of trading securities which the group invested . Full Article
China First Capital Group says He Qingrong appointed as a deputy chief executive officer<1269.HK>
China First Capital Group <1269.HK>: He Qingrong appointed as a deputy chief executive officer . First Cap Gp-appointment of deputy chief executive officer <1269.hk> . Full Article
China First Capital Group announces formation of partnership for carrying out equity investments<1269.HK>
China First Capital Group <1269.HK>: Limited Partnership will acquire equity interest of cos/institutes which are engaged in education sector . Formation of Limited Partnership . Partners First Capital Funds Management,Central China Equity Investment Management and another co entered into partenership agreement . Agreement in relation to the formation of Limited Partnership for carrying out equity investments . Full Article
China Vehicle Components Technology updates on acquisition of shares in Virscend Education Company<1269.HK>
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd <1269.HK>: First cap gp-discloseable transaction - acquisition of shares in virscend education company limited <1269.HK> . Deal for hk$402.8 million . Entered into the purchase agreement with each of the vendors . Company has agreed to acquire and the vendors have agreed to sell in aggregate 106 million virscend edu shares . Full Article
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd updates on formation of joint venture
China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd:Says nanyang cijan, zhao, yang and other jv partners signed the articles.Parties agreed to form jv for carrying out research and development, manufacture, sales and export of automobile shock absorber. Full Article
BRIEF-China First Capital says HY profit before tax is expected to decrease by about 60 pct to 70 pct
* Profit before tax for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to decrease by approximately 60% to 70%