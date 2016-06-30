Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Huiyin Smart Community announces issue of new shares to subscriber Baoshi (Tianjin) E-Commerce co<1280.HK>

Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd <1280.HK>: Smartcom-issue of new shares to a subscriber under general mandate <1280.HK> . Gross proceeds from the subscription are expected to be approximately hk$209.6 million . Co entered into the subscription agreement with the subscriber Baoshi (Tianjin) E-Commerce Company Ltd . Co has agreed to allot and issue an aggregate of 262 million new shares at subscription price of hk$0.80 per subscription share .

Huiyin Smart Community Co issues profit warning<1280.HK>

Huiyin Smart Community Co Ltd <1280.HK>: Smartcom-profit warning <1280.HK> . Expected to record a loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected results due to expenses incurred from share options granted to participants .

Huiyin Household Appliances Holdings Co Ltd says Jiangsu Huiyin and Suzhou Ruihua enters into agreement

Huiyin Household Appliances Holdings Co Ltd:Says unit, Jiangsu Huiyin, the minority equity holder and Suzhou Ruihua entered into the agreement.Deal for consideration of RMB60 million.Says pursuant to deal Suzhou Ruihua has agreed to acquire 10% of the equity interest in Huiyin e-Commerce.Upon completion, the registered capital of Huiyin e-Commerce will be RMB17.3 million.

Huiyin Smart Community issues FY profit warning

Huiyin Household Appliances Holdings Co Ltd:Group is expected to record a loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Huiyin smart community co-expected result due to expenses incurred by the group from the share options granted to eligible participants.