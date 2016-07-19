China Goldjoy Group Ltd <1282.HK>: Positive profit alert <1282.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a profit . Increase in profit was primarily attributed to a gain in the co's investment in listed securities of approximately hk$50 million .

China Goldjoy Group Ltd <1282.HK>: Termination agreement and discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in Shenzhen hongsheng energy-saving technology co., ltd. <1282.HK> . Shenzhen b&k and Hong Kong bao yao entered into termination agreement to terminate the subscription agreement with immediate effect . Deal for RMB380 million . Says entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendor . The vendor conditionally agreed to sell, and Shenzhen bao man conditionally agreed to purchase, the sale interest .