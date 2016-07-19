Edition:
China Goldjoy Group Ltd (1282.HK)

1282.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.54
Open
HK$0.56
Day's High
HK$0.56
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
4,076,000
Avg. Vol
22,450,949
52-wk High
HK$0.91
52-wk Low
HK$0.32

China Goldjoy Group expects to report profit for HY<1282.HK>
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

China Goldjoy Group Ltd <1282.HK>: Positive profit alert <1282.HK> . For the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to record a profit . Increase in profit was primarily attributed to a gain in the co's investment in listed securities of approximately hk$50 million .  Full Article

China Goldjoy updates on termination agreement and acquisition of entire equity in Shenzhen Hongsheng<1282.HK>
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

China Goldjoy Group Ltd <1282.HK>: Termination agreement and discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in Shenzhen hongsheng energy-saving technology co., ltd. <1282.HK> . Shenzhen b&k and Hong Kong bao yao entered into termination agreement to terminate the subscription agreement with immediate effect . Deal for RMB380 million . Says entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendor . The vendor conditionally agreed to sell, and Shenzhen bao man conditionally agreed to purchase, the sale interest .  Full Article

BRIEF-China Goldjoy posts HY profit attributable of HK$89.9 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company HK$89.9 million versus HK$14.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

