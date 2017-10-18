Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agricultural Bank of China issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 bln yuan

Oct 18(Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS>:Says it issued tier-2 capital bonds worth 40 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.45 percent .

Hebei Baoshuo unit signs strategic agreement with Agricultural Bank Of China

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hebei Baoshuo Co Ltd <600155.SS> ::* Says its controlling unit Huachuang Securities signed strategic agreement with Agricultural Bank Of China to cooperate in bank and security business .

Agricultural Bank of China approves proposal on fixed assets investment budget for 2017

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <1288.HK>: Approved proposal on fixed assets investment budget for 2017 . On 13 March 2017, bank will pay cash dividends of rmb5.50 (tax inclusive) per preference share .Approved proposal on dividend payment scheme of 2016-2017 for second tranche of preference shares.

Agricultural Bank of China to pay dividend for preferred shares

Agricultural Bank of China <601288.SS> : Says it will pay dividend of 6 yuan per preferred share, on Nov. 7 .Says record date Nov. 4.

Hisense Kelon Electrical updates on wealth management agreement with Agricultural Bank Of China

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd <000921.SZ>: hisense refrigerator entered into october wealth management agreement with agricultural bank of china . agreement to subscribe for 112-day wealth management product in subscription amount of rmb500 million . Subscription of 112-day wealth management product is made from idle self-owned funds of group .Agricultural bank of china as issuer and hisense refrigerator as subscriber.

AgBank President says plans to issue secondary capital of up to 80 bln yuan in next 3 yrs

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS><1288.HK> President Zhao Huan says at a press conference in Beijing: lender plans to issue secondary capital of not more than 80 billion yuan ($12.00 billion) in next three years . bank will increase non-performing loan disposal in the second half of this year ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai) ((engen.tham@thomsonreuters.com;)).

AgBank Chairman says cost of funds rising, asset quality decreasing

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS><1288.HK> Chairman Zhou Mubing says at a press conference in Beijing: cost of funds is rising, and asset quality decreasing in the current economic situation . good companies aren't taking out loans, but issuing bonds or equity instead . expects financial regulations to tighten (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller) ((matthew.miller1@thomsonreuters.com;)).

AgBank official says interest income hurt by rate cuts, tax reform

Jiang Ruibin, head of financial accounting at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS> says at a press conference in Beijing: Interest rate cuts, taxation reforms hurt interest income . Significantly increased write-off of non-performing loans in H1, compared with a year earlier Further company coverage: [601288.SS] (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller) ((matthew.miller1@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Agricultural Bank of China says HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB 105.15 bln<1288.HK><601288.SS>

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1288.HK> . HY net profit attributable to equity holders RMB 105.148 billion versus RMB 104.32 billion a year ago . In HY net interest margin and net interest spread was 2.31% and 2.16%, respectively, representing decreases of 47 basis points and 45 basis points . Directors do not recommend any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Agricultural bank of china ltd <1288.hk> - HY net interest income RMB 198.96 billion versus RMB 219.49 billion a year ago . Looking forward to the second half of the year, it is expected that global economies will continue to experience unbalanced recovery . Chinese economy is expected to experience structural adjustment and promotion of structural reform . "Fixed asset investment is expected to maintain high growth" . It is expected that the pboc will continue its prudent monetary policies . Says "with the benefits of reform continuing to be revealed, China's economy is expected to stabilize" . As at HY end CET1 capital adequacy ratio 10.06 percent . As at June 30, 2016 npl ratio 2.40 percent versus 2.39 percent as at December 31 2015 .

Agricultural Bank of China confirms appointment of Liu Chengxu and Xia Zongyu as supervisors<1288.HK><601288.SS>

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd <601288.SS>: Change in supervisors <1288.HK> . Liu Chengxu and Xia Zongyu were elected as supervisors representing employees of the bank . Confirmed that Liu Chengxu and Xia Zongyu were appointed as supervisors representing employees of bank .