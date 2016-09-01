Grand Baoxin Auto Group Ltd (1293.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Baoxin Auto updates on charge of shares by China Grand Auto<1293.HK>
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd <1293.HK>: Notified by China Grand Auto that it executed a share charge over 1.917 billion shares of the company held by it . Share charge in favor of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. as the security agent under a syndicated loan facility . Full Article
Baoxin Auto HY net profit RMB64.4million<1293.HK>
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd <1293.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1293.HK> . Resolved not to declare interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016 . HY total revenue was RMB10.871 billion . HY profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB64.4 million versus RMB 401.3 million . Full Article
Baoxin Auto Group updates on public float<1293.HK>
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd <1293.HK>: Currently public float of the company was approximately 11.83% . Notified by Yang Aihua, Baoxin Investment and Auspicious Splendid that they intend to reduce their respective residual shareholding . Full Article
China Grand Automotive Services announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Boaxin Auto Group
China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd <600297.SS>: Says 99.1 percent shareholders of Boaxin Auto Group <1293.HK> accepted takeover bid offer of the company and the company will buy 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto as planned . Says Boaxin Auto Group will still be listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange after the transaction .Says the company launched takeover bid for up to 75 percent stake in Boaxin Auto Group, at HK$5.99/share, in Dec. 2015. Full Article
Baoxin Auto Group appoints Wang Xinming as President<1293.HK>
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd <1293.HK>: Yang Hansong has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company . Wang Zhen has resigned as the president of the company . Li Jianping, Wang Xinming, and Lu Ao have been appointed as executive directors . Yang Aihua has resigned as an executive director and chairman of the company . Hua xiuzhen has resigned as an executive director . Li jianping appointed as an executive director and Chairman of the company . Yang Hansong has resigned as Vice-Chairman of the company . Wang Xinming has been appointed as President of the company . Says Yang zehua has resigned as an executive director . Full Article
China Grand Automotive Services offers to buy stake in Baoxin Auto Group
China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd:Offers to buy up to 75 percent stake in Baoxin Auto Group at HK$5.99 per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Grand Baoxin Auto expects group to record increase in HY profit
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in its unaudited consolidated profit for six months ended 30 June 2017