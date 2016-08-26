Edition:
India

Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (1297.HK)

1297.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$2.51
Open
HK$2.50
Day's High
HK$2.54
Day's Low
HK$2.45
Volume
1,837,000
Avg. Vol
2,321,616
52-wk High
HK$3.77
52-wk Low
HK$2.07

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sinosoft Technology Group announces acquisition of Nanjing Aisita Real Estate Company Limited<1297.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd <1297.HK>: Announcement discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in Nanjing Aisita Real Estate Company Limited <1297.HK> . Purchaser, unit, entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Pursuant to deal the purchaser has agreed to acquire, and the vendor has agreed to dispose of, the entire equity interest in the target company . Deal for the acquisition is RMB121.4 million . The consideration for the acquisition will be satisfied by the purchaser in cash and shall be funded by internal resources of the group .  Full Article

Sinosoft Technology Group enters into cooperative agreement with Aisino Corp<1297.HK>
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd <1297.HK>: Voluntary announcement strategic cooperative framework agreement with aisino <1297.HK> . The group has entered into a strategic cooperative framework agreement with aisino corporation . Says both parties will jointly promote the business of export tax related software, services and training courses across China .  Full Article

Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd News

BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group wins bid for low carbon cloud platform

* Group has won bid for provincial low carbon cloud platform for Jiangsu province

Earnings vs. Estimates

