Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd <1297.HK>: Announcement discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in Nanjing Aisita Real Estate Company Limited <1297.HK> . Purchaser, unit, entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Pursuant to deal the purchaser has agreed to acquire, and the vendor has agreed to dispose of, the entire equity interest in the target company . Deal for the acquisition is RMB121.4 million . The consideration for the acquisition will be satisfied by the purchaser in cash and shall be funded by internal resources of the group .