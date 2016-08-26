Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd (1297.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sinosoft Technology Group announces acquisition of Nanjing Aisita Real Estate Company Limited<1297.HK>
Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd <1297.HK>: Announcement discloseable transaction acquisition of the entire equity interest in Nanjing Aisita Real Estate Company Limited <1297.HK> . Purchaser, unit, entered into the equity transfer agreement with the vendor . Pursuant to deal the purchaser has agreed to acquire, and the vendor has agreed to dispose of, the entire equity interest in the target company . Deal for the acquisition is RMB121.4 million . The consideration for the acquisition will be satisfied by the purchaser in cash and shall be funded by internal resources of the group . Full Article
Sinosoft Technology Group enters into cooperative agreement with Aisino Corp<1297.HK>
Sinosoft Technology Group Ltd <1297.HK>: Voluntary announcement strategic cooperative framework agreement with aisino <1297.HK> . The group has entered into a strategic cooperative framework agreement with aisino corporation . Says both parties will jointly promote the business of export tax related software, services and training courses across China . Full Article
BRIEF-Sinosoft Technology Group wins bid for low carbon cloud platform
* Group has won bid for provincial low carbon cloud platform for Jiangsu province