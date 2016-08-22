LifeTech Scientific Corp (1302.HK)
1302.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.04 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.92
Open
HK$1.94
Day's High
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.91
Volume
5,758,000
Avg. Vol
8,032,227
52-wk High
HK$2.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LifeTech Scientific says two products get innovative medical device status approval<1302.HK>
LifeTech Scientific Corp <1302.HK>: Notice has been received from the China food and drug administration formally approving group's application of innovative medical device status . Approval for group's products, hearttone pacemaker, and irisfit tm patent foramen ovale occluder . Full Article
LifeTech Scientific says product granted CE certificate in Europe<1302.HK>
LifeTech Scientific Corp <1302.HK>: Pleased to announce that on 15 June 2016, the Lambre LAA Occluder system has been granted with CE certificate in Europe . Full Article
BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific HY profit attributable rmb84.2 mln ,up 62.2 pct
* profit attributable rmb84.2 million for six months ended 30 june 2017 an increase of 62.2%