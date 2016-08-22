Edition:
LifeTech Scientific Corp (1302.HK)

1302.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.96HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.04 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.92
Open
HK$1.94
Day's High
HK$1.97
Day's Low
HK$1.91
Volume
5,758,000
Avg. Vol
8,032,227
52-wk High
HK$2.34
52-wk Low
HK$1.65

LifeTech Scientific says two products get innovative medical device status approval<1302.HK>
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

LifeTech Scientific Corp <1302.HK>: Notice has been received from the China food and drug administration formally approving group's application of innovative medical device status . Approval for group's products, hearttone pacemaker, and irisfit tm patent foramen ovale occluder .  Full Article

LifeTech Scientific says product granted CE certificate in Europe<1302.HK>
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 

LifeTech Scientific Corp <1302.HK>: Pleased to announce that on 15 June 2016, the Lambre LAA Occluder system has been granted with CE certificate in Europe .  Full Article

BRIEF-Lifetech Scientific HY ‍profit attributable rmb84.2 mln ,up 62.2 pct​

* ‍profit attributable rmb84.2 million for six months ended 30 june 2017 an increase of 62.2%​

