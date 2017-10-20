Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SITC International Holdings 9-Month total shipping volume up 13.7%

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sitc International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>::9-mnth ‍revenue about US$994.4 million, up 12.1% .9-Month ‍group's total shipping volume reached 1.9 million TEUs, up 13.7%​.

SITC International says HY net profit $70.5 million versus $70.9 million last year<1308.HK>

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1308.HK> . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was approximately US$602.4 million, decreased by approximately 7.5% . An interim dividend of hk10 cents per share . HY net profit $70.5 million versus $70.9 million last year .

SITC International says unit enters into agreement with SITC Shipping<1308.HK>

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>: 1) connected transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital of Hai Lian Shipping Enterprises Inc.; and (2) exempted continuing connected transaction - bareboat charter agreement <1308.HK> . New SITC development agreed to transfer the sale shares . Says unit new SITC development entered into the sale and purchase agreement with SITC shipping, . Consideration for the disposal is US$6.6 million .