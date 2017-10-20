Edition:
SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (1308.HK)

1308.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
HK$7.02
Open
HK$7.04
Day's High
HK$7.29
Day's Low
HK$7.00
Volume
1,706,000
Avg. Vol
2,465,363
52-wk High
HK$7.35
52-wk Low
HK$4.30

Latest Key Developments

SITC International Holdings 9-Month total shipping volume up 13.7%
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sitc International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>::9-mnth ‍revenue about US$994.4 million, up 12.1% .9-Month ‍group's total shipping volume reached 1.9 million TEUs, up 13.7%​.  Full Article

SITC International says HY net profit $70.5 million versus $70.9 million last year<1308.HK>
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1308.HK> . Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2016 was approximately US$602.4 million, decreased by approximately 7.5% . An interim dividend of hk10 cents per share . HY net profit $70.5 million versus $70.9 million last year .  Full Article

SITC International says unit enters into agreement with SITC Shipping<1308.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd <1308.HK>: 1) connected transaction - disposal of the entire issued share capital of Hai Lian Shipping Enterprises Inc.; and (2) exempted continuing connected transaction - bareboat charter agreement <1308.HK> . New SITC development agreed to transfer the sale shares . Says unit new SITC development entered into the sale and purchase agreement with SITC shipping, . Consideration for the disposal is US$6.6 million .  Full Article

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

