Allied Cement issues profit warning<1312.HK>

Allied Cement Holdings Ltd <1312.HK>: Profit warning <1312.HK> . The group is expected to record a significant loss for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Expected result due to decline in the selling prices of cement products in the people's republic of China .

Allied Cement Holdings issues FY 2015 profit warning

Allied Cement Holdings Ltd:Expected to record a significant loss for the year ended 31 December 2015.Loss was primarily attributable to a decline in the average selling prices and sales volume of the group's cement products.

Allied Cement Holdings Ltd says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Allied Cement Holdings Ltd:Discloseable and connected transaction in relation to the acquisition of certain equity interests in a pharmaceutical company in the prc.Unit and the vendor entered into the sale and purchase agreement.Deal for an aggregate consideration of 291.2 million yuan.Says acquisition will be funded by the internal resources of the company.