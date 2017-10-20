Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Resources Cement Holdings posts 9-Mnth profit ‍attributable of HK$2.65 bln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>:9-month turnover HK$20.34 billion versus HK$17.48 billion ‍​.9-Mnth profit ‍attributable HK$2.65 billion versus HK$838.3 million.

China Resources Cement Holdings says ‍Lau Chung Kwok Robert ceases to be CFO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>:‍Lau Chung Kwok Robert ceased to be chief financial officer of company​.Huang Ting appointed as CFO​.

China Resources Cement Holdings posts HY net profit HK$257.5 mln<1313.HK>

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>: Chinares cement-2016 interim results announcement . Says hy turnover hk$11.32 bln vs hk$13.40 bln . HY net profit hk$257.5 mln vs hk$1.53 bln last year . Interim dividend per share hk$0.015 .

China Resources Cement issues profit warning<1313.HK>

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>: Profit warning <1313.HK> . Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is expected to significantly decrease . Says expected profit due to lower selling prices of cement products in China as compared to corresponding period in 2015 .

China Resources Cement enters into strategic co-operation agreement with Anhui Conch Cement<1313.HK>

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>: Entering into strategic co-operation agreement with Anhui conch cement company limited <1313.HK> . Says company and Anhui Conch Cement Company limited entered into a strategic co-operation agreement . As part of agreement, Anhui Conch shall assist company in construction and technological upgrade of production plants .

China Resources Cement proposes to issue medium-term notes and commercial paper in PRC<1313.HK>

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd <1313.HK>: Says proposed to issue medium-term notes of not more than RMB 9 billion and commercial paper of not more than RMB 9 billion in prc .Says the medium-term notes and commercial paper are unsecured, to be issued in one tranche or several tranches.

China Resources Cement Holdings issues FY 2015 profit guidance

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd:Profit attributable to owners of company for the year ended 31 December 2015 is expected to significantly decrease.Expected decrease is due to lower selling prices of cement and clinker in China in 2015 as compared with those in 2014.