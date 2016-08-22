Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd (1314.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tsui Wah Holdings says Hong On Nei resigned as CFO<1314.HK>
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd <1314.HK>: Hong on nei has resigned as the chief financial officer . Says in the interim, yang dong john will be responsible for overseeing the group's financial reporting functions . Full Article
Tsui Wah Holdings says unit entered into termination agreement with Cheermax<1314.HK>
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd <1314.HK>: Hldg-termination of continuing connected transaction <1314.HK> . On 22 June 2016 excellent lead has entered into the termination agreement with cheermax . Reference is made to the announcements dated 26 September 2014 and 26 August 2015, in relation to the lease agreement . Full Article
Tsui Wah Holdings issues profit warning<1314.HK>
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd <1314.HK>: Hldg-profit warning <1314.HK> . Group is expected to record a substantial decrease in profit for year 2016 by more than 50% . Decrease in profit was due to pressure faced by food and beverage sector in Hong Kong, mainly arising from rental costs . Full Article
Tsui Wah says expected to record a decrease in profit for year 2016<1314.HK>
Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd <1314.HK>: Says expected to record a decrease in profit for year 2016 . Says expected decrease in profit for year 2016 was mainly due to the slower economic growth in mainland China . Full Article
Tsui Wah Hldg Ltd - McDonald's Corp, KFC, Subway, Tsui Wah named by Hong Kong Consumer Council in push to stop sourcing meat with antibiotics - South China Morning Post
Tsui Wah Hldg Ltd:McDonald’s and Cafe de Coral are among 9 restaurant groups targeted by the city’s consumer watchdog in its latest campaign to tackle a major public health risk caused by the use of meat from animals fed by growth-promoting antibiotics - South China Morning Post.In a statement published on the Consumer Council’s website, the watchdog said it had written to nine restaurant chains to inquire about their policies on the use of such meat - South China Morning Post.It further urged the companies to set a timetable to stop sourcing meat and poultry from animals that were routinely fattened by the supplements. The request came in an effort to halt the spread of deadly, antibiotic-resistant bacteria posing serious health hazards - South China Morning Post.The full list of chains targeted are: McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Yoshinoya, Cafe de Coral, Fairwood, Maxim’s, Tai Hing and Tsui Wah. - South China Morning Post.The watchdog suggested the firms publicise details of their antibiotic-free production policy and that implementation be audited by an independent third party - South China Morning Post.Council chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han said the watchdog would give the restaurants some time to implement changes - South China Morning Post. Full Article
BRIEF-Tsui Wah Holdings reports FY net profit HK$90.5 mln
* Board has recommended payment of a final dividend of HK1.5 cents per share