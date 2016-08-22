Tsui Wah Hldg Ltd:McDonald’s and Cafe de Coral are among 9 restaurant groups targeted by the city’s consumer watchdog in its latest campaign to tackle a major public health risk caused by the use of meat from animals fed by growth-promoting antibiotics - South China Morning Post.In a statement published on the Consumer Council’s website, the watchdog said it had written to nine restaurant chains to inquire about their policies on the use of such meat - South China Morning Post.It further urged the companies to set a timetable to stop sourcing meat and poultry from animals that were routinely fattened by the supplements. The request came in an effort to halt the spread of deadly, antibiotic-resistant bacteria posing serious health hazards - South China Morning Post.The full list of chains targeted are: McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Yoshinoya, Cafe de Coral, Fairwood, Maxim’s, Tai Hing and Tsui Wah. - South China Morning Post.The watchdog suggested the firms publicise details of their antibiotic-free production policy and that implementation be audited by an independent third party - South China Morning Post.Council chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han said the watchdog would give the restaurants some time to implement changes - South China Morning Post.