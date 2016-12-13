Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vision Fame International Holding says unit enters sales contract to supply graphene for photocatalytic use

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd <1315.HK> : Unit entered into a sales contract with an independent third party customer . Total trade value target is expected to be not less than rmb120 million in contract period .Unit agreed to supply not less than 1,200 kg of graphene for photocatalytic use to customer for a period of one year.

Vision Fame International appoints Au-Yeung Lok Man as CFO

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd <1315.HK> : Xie Xiaotao has been appointed as an executive director . Kwan Ngai Kit has tendered his resignation as an executive director, chief financial officer .Au-Yeung Lok Man has been appointed as chief financial officer.

Vision Fame International reports FY net profit of HK$19.9 mln<1315.HK>

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd <1315.HK>: Final results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2016 <1315.HK> . FY revenue HK$2.50 billion versus HK$1.78 billion . FY net profit of HK$19.9 million versus loss of HK$117.3 million ."Board does not recommend the payment of final dividend in respect of the year ended 31 March 2016".

Vision Fame International issues positive profit alert<1315.HK>

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd <1315.HK>: Positive profit alert <1315.HK> . Expected to turn into profit for the year ended 31 March 2016 . Main reasons of turning into profit are gain on disposal of office premise in Hong Kong to independent third party .

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd entered into subscription agreement

Vision Fame International Holding Ltd:Pursuant to deal co will issue the convertible bond in a principal amount of hk$24 million.Vision fame international-on 16 December company entered into with dai, an independent third party, dai subscription agreement.Net proceeds of approximately hk$289 million.