Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd <1316.HK>: Laurent robert bresson has left his existing position as the president and global chief operating officer .

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd <1316.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended June 30, 2016 <1316.HK> . HY revenue increased by approximately 17.1% to US$1.92 billion . Expect amortisation expense to continue to increase in future years with the launch of new programs that are currently under development . Says board does not recommend any interim dividend for the six months ended June 30, 2016. . HY profit attributable to equity holders of us$148.9 mln vs us$96.5 mln .

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd <1316.HK>: Appointment of chief financial officer <1316.HK> . Appoints William Quigley as a senior vice president and chief financial officer of the company .

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd - UAW ends strike at auto supplier Nexteer's U.S. operations - Reuters

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd:Union workers at Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd's plant in Saginaw, Michigan, reached a tentative agreement on a new contract late on Tuesday and will return to work after a nearly day-long strike, officials from the United Auto Workers said. - RTRS.About 3,200 UAW-represented Nexteer employees at the company's main North American factory walked off the job early on Tuesday after rejecting an earlier contract proposal - RTRS.The walkout halted production of steering systems and other components essential to vehicle production by General Motors Co GM.N and other automakers - RTRS.Later in the day, leaders of United Auto Workers' union Local 699 announced on their Facebook page that a new tentative agreement had been reached, and instructed members to report for work starting with the third shift on Tuesday night - RTRS.The UAW did not disclose details of the new agreement, which is subject to ratification by members of Local 699 and could be rejected - RTRS.The strike at Nexteer came after UAW-represented workers at the Saginaw factory on Sunday voted down a previously proposed contract by a wide margin. Local 699 leaders posted a tally sheet of the vote on Facebook showing 3,103 "No" votes to only 80 "Yes" votes - RTRS.Nexteer, controlled by a unit of Aviation Industry Corp of China SASADY.UL, was formerly part of GM and remains a major supplier of steering systems and related hardware to the automaker - RTRS.

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd - UAW launches strike at auto supplier Nexteer's U.S. operations - Reuters

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd:Union workers at Nexteer Automotive's complex in Saginaw, Michigan, walked off the job early Tuesday after rejecting a proposed contract, halting production of steering systems and other components essential to vehicle production by General Motors Co GM.N and other automakers - RTRS.United Auto Workers union Local 699 announced the strike on its Facebook page shortly after midnight on Tuesday - RTRS.The action came after workers at the Saginaw factory on Sunday voted down a proposed contract by a wide margin. Local 699 leaders posted a tally sheet of the vote on Facebook - RTRS.GM was assessing the potential impact on its operations Tuesday morning, a spokesman said - RTRS.Nexteer, controlled by a unit of Aviation Industry Corp of China, was formerly part of GM, and remains a major supplier of steering systems and related hardware to the Detroit automaker - RTRS.Nexteer supplies steering systems for GM's profitable large Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks - RTRS."We are trying to resolve this as quickly as possible," Nexteer spokesman Luis Canales said in an interview on Tuesday - RTRS.Trade newspaper Automotive News reported on Tuesday that Nexteer also supplies parts to Ford, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T. Canales said he could not comment on the customers affected - RTRS.