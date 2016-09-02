Edition:
India

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (1317.HK)

1317.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$8.98
Open
HK$8.97
Day's High
HK$9.30
Day's Low
HK$8.94
Volume
5,994,000
Avg. Vol
5,858,344
52-wk High
HK$9.49
52-wk Low
HK$4.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems appoints Liang Sherman Jen as president of China ops<1317.HK>
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Fan Guijie has also been appointed as vice president of China operations of the company . Robert William Gardner has been appointed as vice president of China operations of the company . Shu Liang Sherman Jen has been appointed as president of China operations .  Full Article

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems says unit to acquire Lucrum Development (Singapore)<1317.HK>
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Mapleleaf edu-discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lucrum Development (Singapore) Pte. Limited <1317.HK> . Deal for consideration of S$68 million . Unit and Lucrum Fund entered into agreement . Maple Leaf Asia pacific conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares . Consideration will be funded by external borrowings from one or more licensed financial institutions .  Full Article

China Maple Leaf Educational says unit entered MOU with Thompson Rivers University<1317.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Maple Leaf Education North America has recently entered into memorandum of understanding with Thompson Rivers University . Says MLENA and TRU will cooperate with each other to open MLENA's first high school .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd News

» More 1317.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials