China Maple Leaf Educational Systems appoints Liang Sherman Jen as president of China ops<1317.HK>

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Fan Guijie has also been appointed as vice president of China operations of the company . Robert William Gardner has been appointed as vice president of China operations of the company . Shu Liang Sherman Jen has been appointed as president of China operations .

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems says unit to acquire Lucrum Development (Singapore)<1317.HK>

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Mapleleaf edu-discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Lucrum Development (Singapore) Pte. Limited <1317.HK> . Deal for consideration of S$68 million . Unit and Lucrum Fund entered into agreement . Maple Leaf Asia pacific conditionally agreed to purchase sale shares . Consideration will be funded by external borrowings from one or more licensed financial institutions .

China Maple Leaf Educational says unit entered MOU with Thompson Rivers University<1317.HK>

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd <1317.HK>: Maple Leaf Education North America has recently entered into memorandum of understanding with Thompson Rivers University . Says MLENA and TRU will cooperate with each other to open MLENA's first high school .