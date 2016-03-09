Edition:
China New City Commercial Development Ltd (1321.HK)

1321.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$1.76
Open
HK$1.70
Day's High
HK$1.80
Day's Low
HK$1.68
Volume
346,000
Avg. Vol
1,838,971
52-wk High
HK$2.81
52-wk Low
HK$1.26

Latest Key Developments

China New City Commercial Development Ltd issues FY 2015 positive profit alert
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

China New City Commercial Development Ltd:Expected to record material increase in profit attributable to equity holders of the company for year of not less than 50%.Expected result primarily due to other interest income from interest-bearing loans to a joint venture.  Full Article

China New City Commercial Development Ltd News

BRIEF-China New City Commercial Development announces acquisition of stake in Zhejiang Xinnongdou

Aug 22 China New City Commercial Development Ltd :

