Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd (1330.HK)
1330.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+1.68%)
HK$0.08 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$4.77
HK$4.77
Open
HK$4.83
HK$4.83
Day's High
HK$4.88
HK$4.88
Day's Low
HK$4.73
HK$4.73
Volume
4,352,000
4,352,000
Avg. Vol
2,136,996
2,136,996
52-wk High
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
52-wk Low
HK$3.20
HK$3.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group issues positive profit alert<1330.HK>
Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd <1330.HK>: Positive profit alert . Expected that the group will record an increase in profit of approximately 50% for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .Expected result due to increase in revenue from waste-to-energy project construction services for the first half of 2016. Full Article