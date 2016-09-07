Edition:
China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd (1333.HK)

1333.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
HK$4.08
Open
HK$4.07
Day's High
HK$4.25
Day's Low
HK$4.06
Volume
10,132,400
Avg. Vol
9,385,285
52-wk High
HK$4.90
52-wk Low
HK$3.26

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Zhongwang Holdings updates on proposed spin-off and proposed placement<1333.HK>
Wednesday, 7 Sep 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd <1333.HK>: Inside information - further announcement on the proposed spin-off and proposed placement <1333.HK> . Says cred holding will not proceed with the proposed placement . Says accordingly, the assets restructuring and the proposed spin-off may or may not take place .  Full Article

Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Aleris Corp : Aleris to be acquired by Zhongwang USA LLC . Aggregate value of Aleris amounts to $2.33 billion, comprising $1.11 billion in cash for equity to be paid by Zhongwang USA, plus $1.22 billion in net debt .Will retain its name and continue to serve its customers with no changes to current operations, contracts or commitments.  Full Article

China Zhongwang HY net profit RMB1.37 billion versus RMB 1.50 billion<1333.HK>
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd <1333.HK>: Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1333.HK> . HY revenue RMB7.68 billion versus RMB 7.89 billion year ago . HY net profit RMB1.37 billion versus RMB 1.50 billion year ago . Interim dividend of RMB0.09 per share .  Full Article

CHINA ZHONGWANG says Kot Man Tat has been appointed as CFO<1333.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd <1333.HK>: Cheung Lap Kei has resigned as the company's chief financial officer . Says Kot Man Tat has been appointed as the company's chief financial officer .  Full Article

China Zhongwang updates on purchase of aluminium extrusion production equipment<1333.HK>
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd <1333.HK>: Purchase of aluminium extrusion production equipment <1333.HK> . Panjin Zhongwang entered into panjin-taizhong contracts with taizhong binhai . Yingkou Zhongwang, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into Yingkou- Taizhong contracts with Taizhong Binhai . Deal for total consideration of RMB3.13 billion . Says Yingkou Zhongwang entered into Yingkou-Heavymach contracts with Sino-Heavymach .  Full Article

China Zhongwang Holdings updates on spin-off of Liaoning Zhongwang Group<1333.HK>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd <1333.HK>: Proposed spin-off of liaoning zhongwang group co., ltd. <1333.HK> . Received confirmation from the stock exchange that it may proceed with the proposed spin-off" .  Full Article

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd announces proposed spin-off of Liaoning Zhongwang
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd:Zhongwang fabrication, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into the assets transfer agreement with cred.Zhongwang fabrication has agreed to sell and cred holding has agreed to purchase the total equity interests in liaoning zhongwang with an initial appraisal value of approximately RMB41.7 billion.Cred holding has agreed to sell and zhongwang fabrication has agreed to purchase the cred xinjiang shares at an estimated consideration of RMB200 million.Cred holding also plans to allot and issue by way of non-public offer no more than 702.2472 million placing shares to eight qualified designated investors.  Full Article

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd announces appointment of Lu Changqing as president
Wednesday, 23 Mar 2016 

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd:Liu zhongtian has resigned as the president of the company.Lu changqing had been appointed as the president.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

