Edition:
India

Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)

1333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,410JPY
7:04am IST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,410
Open
¥3,410
Day's High
¥3,450
Day's Low
¥3,400
Volume
70,300
Avg. Vol
234,687
52-wk High
¥3,580
52-wk Low
¥2,776

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​.Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen‍ - Nikkei​.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro expected to report qtrly pretax profit of around 6.5 bln yen - Nikkei
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei . Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods to sell subsidiary and expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016
Monday, 28 Mar 2016 

Maruha Nichiro Seafoods Inc:To sell entire stake in a wholly owned Malaysia-based subsidiary AGROBEST(M)SDN.BHD to a China-based company that engaged in real estate industry, commerce, industry, fishery, asset management.Expected extraordinary loss of 700 mln yen for FY ending March 2016 for this selling.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Maruha Nichiro Corp News

BRIEF-Maruha Nichiro expected to report nearly 10 pct rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

* Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​

» More 1333.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials