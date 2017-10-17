Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a nearly 10% rise in April-September pretax profit - Nikkei‍​.Maruha Nichiro's sales in April-September apparently climbed 5% to about 450 billion yen‍ - Nikkei​.

Nikkei: Maruha Nichiro is expected to report a pretax profit of around 6.5 billion yen ($64 million) for the April-June Quarter, up 93% on the year - Nikkei . Maruha Nichiro Corp's qtrly overall sales likely declined slightly to roughly 214 billion yen - Nikkei .Maruha Nichiro says full year through march 2017, co is expected to retain its forecast of a 5% gain in pretax profit to 18 billion yen - Nikkei.