Edition:
India

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd (1336.HK)

1336.HK on Hong Kong Stock

49.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.70 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$48.90
Open
HK$49.20
Day's High
HK$50.40
Day's Low
HK$49.00
Volume
6,474,698
Avg. Vol
8,205,607
52-wk High
HK$56.10
52-wk Low
HK$32.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>::9-mnth gross premium income of company RMB89.84 billion​.  Full Article

New China Life Insurance updates on Jan-Nov accumulated gross premium income
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>:Accumulated gross premium income of co for period between 1 January 2016 and 30 November 2016 was RMB 107.644 billion.  Full Article

New China Life Insurance says CIRC approved qualification of independent non-executive director
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>:CIRC approved qualification of Neoh Anthony Francis as an independent non-executive director of company.  Full Article

New China Life Insurance says HY profit before tax reduced after accounting adjustments<601336.SS>
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB772 million . Adopted prospective application method to deal with changes in accounting estimates, and no retroactive adjustment required . As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in reduction of profit before tax by RMB1.553 billion for HY .  Full Article

New China Life Insurance Jan-July accumulated gross premium income RMB77.79 bln<1336.HK><601336.SS>
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: Announcement relating to premium income <1336.HK> . Accumulated gross premium income of the company for the period between 1 January 2016 and 31 July 2016 was RMB77.79 billion .  Full Article

New China Life Insurance's shareholders adds holdings
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says five shareholders which act in concert have bought 550,000 H-shares in the company on Aug 8, taking their holdings to 5.01 percent.  Full Article

New China Life Insurance to pay 2015 div on Aug. 10
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

New China Life Insurance <601336.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 9 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 10 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10.  Full Article

NCI Insurance's asset management firm plans JV with partner
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says Hong Kong asset management firm plans to invest 75 million yuan ($11.24 million) to set up JV with partner in Shanghai free trade zone.  Full Article

New China Life Insurance sees H1 net profit falling about 50 pct
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to fall about 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 6.75 billion yuan ($1.01 billion).  Full Article

New China Life Insurance says HY gross premium income was RMB 71.04 bln<601336.SS>
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: Announcement relating to premium income <1336.HK> . Accumulated gross premium income of the company for 1 January 2016 and 30 June 2016 was RMB 71.04 billion .  Full Article

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd News

BRIEF-New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln

* 9-mnth gross premium income of company RMB89.84 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More 1336.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials