New China Life Insurance 9-mnth gross premium income RMB89.84 bln

Oct 16 (Reuters) - New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>::9-mnth gross premium income of company RMB89.84 billion​.

New China Life Insurance updates on Jan-Nov accumulated gross premium income

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>:Accumulated gross premium income of co for period between 1 January 2016 and 30 November 2016 was RMB 107.644 billion.

New China Life Insurance says CIRC approved qualification of independent non-executive director

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>:CIRC approved qualification of Neoh Anthony Francis as an independent non-executive director of company.

New China Life Insurance says HY profit before tax reduced after accounting adjustments<601336.SS>

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in increase in liabilities of life insurance contracts by RMB772 million . Adopted prospective application method to deal with changes in accounting estimates, and no retroactive adjustment required . As at 30 June, changes in accounting estimates resulted in reduction of profit before tax by RMB1.553 billion for HY .

New China Life Insurance Jan-July accumulated gross premium income RMB77.79 bln<1336.HK><601336.SS>

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: Announcement relating to premium income <1336.HK> . Accumulated gross premium income of the company for the period between 1 January 2016 and 31 July 2016 was RMB77.79 billion .

New China Life Insurance's shareholders adds holdings

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says five shareholders which act in concert have bought 550,000 H-shares in the company on Aug 8, taking their holdings to 5.01 percent.

New China Life Insurance to pay 2015 div on Aug. 10

New China Life Insurance <601336.SS> Co Ltd: Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 9 .Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 10 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 10.

NCI Insurance's asset management firm plans JV with partner

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says Hong Kong asset management firm plans to invest 75 million yuan ($11.24 million) to set up JV with partner in Shanghai free trade zone.

New China Life Insurance sees H1 net profit falling about 50 pct

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS><1336.HK> :Says it expects H1 net profit to fall about 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 6.75 billion yuan ($1.01 billion).

New China Life Insurance says HY gross premium income was RMB 71.04 bln<601336.SS>

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd <601336.SS>: Announcement relating to premium income <1336.HK> . Accumulated gross premium income of the company for 1 January 2016 and 30 June 2016 was RMB 71.04 billion .