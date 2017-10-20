People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (1339.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
People's Insurance Group Of China Co 9-Mnth aggregate premium income of life insurance co RMB98,147 mln
Oct 20 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: :9-mnth aggregate premium for PICC health insurance RMB17,821 million.PICC property and casualty company 9-month aggregate premiums income was RMB261,633 million.9-Mnth aggregate premiums income from PICC life insurance company RMB98,147 million. Full Article
People's Insurance Group Of China Co announces establishment of PICC Pension Company Limited
Oct 11 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:announces establishment of picc pension company limited.registered capital of picc pension shall be rmb4 billion.Proposed to establish PICC Pension Co as sole promoter, granted approval to commence operation from CIRC. Full Article
People's Insurance Group Of China gets letter of acceptance from CSRC for A share offering
Sept 27 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:Submitted application materials in respect of A share offering, & has received a letter of acceptance issued by CSRC. Full Article
People's Insurance Group of China Co says HY net profit RMB 7.725 billion vs RMB 12.82 billion a year ago<1339.HK>
People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Announcement of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1339.HK> . HY net profit RMB 7.725 billion versus RMB 12.82 billion a year ago . HY net premiums earned RMB 228.47 billion versus RMB 193.49 billion a year ago . No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Full Article
People's Insurance Group of China announces Jan-July premiums income derived from PICC Property and Casualty<1339.HK><2328.HK>
People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co derived from PICC Property and Casualty for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2016 were RMB184.47 billion . Full Article
People's Insurance Group of China comments on 2015 audit by Audit Office Of PRC<1339.HK>
People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Problems identified in the audit have no material impact on co's overall operational results and its financial statements" . Announcement refers to audit by the Audit Office Of The People'S Republic Of China in 2015 . Full Article
People's Insurance Group of China says Jan-May aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance RMB75.95 bln<1339.HK>
People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: January to May aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Company RMB 75.95 billion .Aggregate premium income of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited from 1 January 2016 to 31 may 2016 was RMB19.53 billion. Full Article
BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE
* Entered into capital increase agreement with PICC Group and PICC RE