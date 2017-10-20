Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: :9-mnth aggregate premium for ‍PICC health insurance RMB17,821 million​.‍PICC property and casualty company 9-month aggregate premiums income was RMB261,633 million‍​.9-Mnth aggregate premiums income from ‍PICC life insurance company RMB98,147​ million.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:‍announces establishment of picc pension company limited​.‍registered capital of picc pension shall be rmb4 billion​.Proposed to establish PICC Pension Co as sole promoter, granted approval to commence operation from CIRC​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:Submitted application materials in respect of A share offering, & has received a letter of acceptance issued by CSRC​.

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Announcement of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1339.HK> . HY net profit RMB 7.725 billion versus RMB 12.82 billion a year ago . HY net premiums earned RMB 228.47 billion versus RMB 193.49 billion a year ago . No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co derived from PICC Property and Casualty for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2016 were RMB184.47 billion .

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Problems identified in the audit have no material impact on co's overall operational results and its financial statements" . Announcement refers to audit by the Audit Office Of The People'S Republic Of China in 2015 .

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: January to May aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Company RMB 75.95 billion .Aggregate premium income of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited from 1 January 2016 to 31 may 2016 was RMB19.53 billion.