People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd (1339.HK)

1339.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.73HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.72
Open
HK$3.75
Day's High
HK$3.76
Day's Low
HK$3.69
Volume
27,296,921
Avg. Vol
38,638,761
52-wk High
HK$3.82
52-wk Low
HK$2.93

Latest Key Developments

People's Insurance Group Of China Co 9-Mnth aggregate premium income of ‍life insurance co RMB98,147​ mln
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: :9-mnth aggregate premium for ‍PICC health insurance RMB17,821 million​.‍PICC property and casualty company 9-month aggregate premiums income was RMB261,633 million‍​.9-Mnth aggregate premiums income from ‍PICC life insurance company RMB98,147​ million.  Full Article

People's Insurance Group Of China Co ‍announces establishment of PICC Pension Company Limited​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:‍announces establishment of picc pension company limited​.‍registered capital of picc pension shall be rmb4 billion​.Proposed to establish PICC Pension Co as sole promoter, granted approval to commence operation from CIRC​.  Full Article

People's Insurance Group Of China gets letter of acceptance from CSRC for A share offering​
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>:Submitted application materials in respect of A share offering, & has received a letter of acceptance issued by CSRC​.  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China Co says HY net profit RMB 7.725 billion vs RMB 12.82 billion a year ago<1339.HK>
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Announcement of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1339.HK> . HY net profit RMB 7.725 billion versus RMB 12.82 billion a year ago . HY net premiums earned RMB 228.47 billion versus RMB 193.49 billion a year ago . No interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China announces Jan-July premiums income derived from PICC Property and Casualty<1339.HK><2328.HK>
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Aggregate premiums income of co derived from PICC Property and Casualty for the period from 1 January 2016 to 31 July 2016 were RMB184.47 billion .  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China comments on 2015 audit by Audit Office Of PRC<1339.HK>
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: Problems identified in the audit have no material impact on co's overall operational results and its financial statements" . Announcement refers to audit by the Audit Office Of The People'S Republic Of China in 2015 .  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China says Jan-May aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance RMB75.95 bln<1339.HK>
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd <1339.HK>: January to May aggregate premiums income for PICC Life Insurance Company RMB 75.95 billion .Aggregate premium income of PICC Health Insurance Company Limited from 1 January 2016 to 31 may 2016 was RMB19.53 billion.  Full Article

People's Insurance Group of China Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Picc Property And Casualty Co announces capital increase in PICC RE

* Entered into capital increase agreement with PICC Group and PICC RE

Earnings vs. Estimates

