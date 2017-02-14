Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd <1347.HK> : Q4 profit reached US$38.2 million, an increase of 28.1% over 3q 2016 and up by 83.1% compared to 4Q 2015 . Qtrly revenue reached another all-time high of US$194.0 million, up by 4.7% over 3Q 2016 and an increase of 39.2% over 4Q 2015 . Sees Q1 2017 gross margin to be around 29% . Sees revenue to be between US$182 million and US$183 million in Q1 2017 . Fully expect 2017 will be another year of strong growth . Expect demand will continue for virtually all segments focus on ."We expect that our overall selling price will improve and our margin will grow over time".