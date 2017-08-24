Aug 24 (Reuters) - Meitu Inc <1357.HK>:Hy total revenues rose by 272.3 percent to rmb2,179.8 million.No dividends have been paid or declared by company during six months ended june 30, 2017.Hy loss attributable to owners of company rmb131.8 million versus loss of rmb2.19 billion."We expect to incur a net loss for year ending december 31, 2017".