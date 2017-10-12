Edition:
PW Medtech Group Ltd (1358.HK)

1358.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.83HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
HK$1.85
Open
HK$1.84
Day's High
HK$1.85
Day's Low
HK$1.82
Volume
857,000
Avg. Vol
2,737,549
52-wk High
HK$2.58
52-wk Low
HK$1.53

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc :China Biologic agrees to acquire Tianxinfu from PWM.China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍It has agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu (Beijing) Medical Appliance Co., Ltd​.China Biologic Products - ‍In exchange for acquisition of 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu from PWM, Cbpo will issue 5.5 million ordinary shares to PWM​.China Biologic Products - ‍PWM is expected to hold approximately 16.66% of outstanding share capital of Cbpo taking into effect new issuance​ post deal.China Biologic Products - Board determined to exempt deal from causing PWM to be deemed "acquiring person" under CBPO's preferred shares rights agreement​.China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍Acquire 80% equity interest in Tianxinfu from PW Medtech Group Limited​.China Biologic Products - ‍CBPO elected to be exempted from shareholder approval requirement under applicable rules of nasdaq market for proposed deal.China Biologic Products Holdings - ‍Elected to be exempted from shareholder approval requirement under applicable rules of Nasdaq stock market for deal.China Biologic Products Holdings Inc - ‍Post deal close, PWM expected to hold about 16.66% of share capital of co taking into effect new issuance​.  Full Article

PW Medtech Group says co & CBPO entered into share exchange agreement​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PW Medtech Group Ltd <1358.HK>:Co & CBPO entered into share exchange agreement​.Acquisition & disposal relating to proposed subscription for CBPO shares in consideration of disposal business​.Deal for consideration of about US$513.45 million​.  Full Article

PW Medtech Group proposes a possible spin-off
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 

July 24 (Reuters) - PW Medtech Group Ltd <1358.HK>::Proposes a possible spin-off and separate listing of spin-off company on a share stock exchange.Expected that upon completion of proposed spin-off & proposed a shares issuance, co will have interest of not less than 68 pct in spin-off co.No formal application for proposed spin-off and proposed a shares issuance has been filed with relevant regulatory authorities in PRC.  Full Article

