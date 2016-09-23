Edition:
China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd (1359.HK)

1359.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
HK$3.09
Open
HK$3.07
Day's High
HK$3.09
Day's Low
HK$3.05
Volume
44,537,215
Avg. Vol
74,343,110
52-wk High
HK$3.52
52-wk Low
HK$2.58

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cathay Financial unit acquires up to $300 mln worth of Cinda Asset Management's US$ preference shares
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd <2882.TW> :Says insurance unit acquires up to $300 million worth of China Cinda Asset Management's dollar-denominated offshore preference shares.  Full Article

China Cinda Asset Management says HY net profit RMB 8 bln<1359.HK>
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd <1359.HK>: HY net profit RMB 8 billion versus RMB 7.82 billion a year ago . HY total income RMB45.51 billion versus RMB37.86 billion .  Full Article

China Cinda updates on approval from CBRC on issuance of offshore preference shares<1359.HK>
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd <1359.HK>: Announcement in relation to the approval from cbrc concerning the non-public issuance of offshore preference shares and amendments to the articles <1359.HK> . Received approval concerning non-public issuance of offshore preference shares by co., issued by China banking regulatory commission .Cbrc approved co's non-public issuance of not more than 300 million offshore preference shares raising proceeds not exceeding RMB30 billion.  Full Article

