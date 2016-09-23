Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd <2882.TW> :Says insurance unit acquires up to $300 million worth of China Cinda Asset Management's dollar-denominated offshore preference shares.

China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd <1359.HK>: Announcement in relation to the approval from cbrc concerning the non-public issuance of offshore preference shares and amendments to the articles <1359.HK> . Received approval concerning non-public issuance of offshore preference shares by co., issued by China banking regulatory commission .Cbrc approved co's non-public issuance of not more than 300 million offshore preference shares raising proceeds not exceeding RMB30 billion.