Mega Expo says unit entered into an agreement with vendor

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd <1360.HK> : Unit entered into the agreement with the vendor . Purchaser has agreed to purchase the sale shares representing the entire issued share capital of the target company . Vendor has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to purchase sale shares representing the entire issued share capital of the Sparkle Mass .Deal for consideration of HK$40mln.

Mega Expo Holdings says sub-licensee enters sub-license agreement<1360.HK>

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd <1360.HK>: Discloseable transaction sub-license agreement <1360.HK> . Deal for consideration of hk$50 million . Says sub- licensee entered into the sub-license agreement with the licensee .

Mega Expo says purchaser and vendor entered into a deed of termination<1360.HK>

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd <1360.HK>: Termination of discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of treasure spy limited <1360.HK> . Says purchaser and the vendor entered into a deed of termination .

Mega Expo Holdings says entered into agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Treasure Spy Ltd

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd:Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of treasure spy limited.Deal for hk$150 million.Says the purchaser (Integral Wealth Limited), vendor and the guarantor (Lau Cheuk Yiu) entered into the agreement.Purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase, and the vendor has conditionally agreed to sell the sale share.Sale share represents the entire issued share capital of the target company (Treasure Spy Ltd).

Mega Expo issues FY profit warning

Mega Expo Holdings Ltd:Says expected to record a net loss of approximately hk$17 million for the six months ended 31 December 2015.Principal factor underlying the expected loss is an unrealized loss in fair value of financial asset investments made by the group.