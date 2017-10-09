361 Degrees International Ltd (1361.HK)
3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.07 (+2.33%)
HK$3.00
HK$3.02
HK$3.07
HK$3.01
14,022,000
10,364,672
HK$4.34
HK$2.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
361 Degrees International updates on Q3 retail sales of core branded products
Oct 9 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>::Retail sales of core branded products in Q3 rose by high single digit when compared to same period of 2016. Full Article
361 Degrees International updates on results of the 2017 summer trade fair
361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK> :Trade fair order value of 361° core brand for q2 of 2017 achieved a high single-digit increase, on a year-on-year basis. Full Article
361 Degrees International announces results of spring trade fair<1361.HK>
361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Trade fair order value (at wholesale value) of the 361° kids for the first quarter of 2017 again achieved a high single-digit increase . Full Article
361 Degrees International says HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 bln<1361.HK>
361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Says interim dividend of hk5.8 cents . Says special dividend of hk5.8 cents (RMB5.0 cents) . HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 billion . HY profit attributable to the equity shareholders increased by 1.3% to RMB273.1 million . Group expects the sportswear industry to continue to advance in a healthy and stable manner in 2016 and beyond" . Full Article
361 Degrees posts Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand<1361.HK>
361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand . Full Article
BRIEF-361 Degrees International posts HY profit attributable of RMB318.3 mln
* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per ordinary share