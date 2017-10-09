Edition:
361 Degrees International Ltd (1361.HK)

1361.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.07HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.07 (+2.33%)
Prev Close
HK$3.00
Open
HK$3.02
Day's High
HK$3.07
Day's Low
HK$3.01
Volume
14,022,000
Avg. Vol
10,364,672
52-wk High
HK$4.34
52-wk Low
HK$2.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

361 Degrees International updates on Q3 retail sales of core branded products
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>::‍Retail sales of core branded products in Q3 rose by high single digit when compared to same period of 2016​.  Full Article

361 Degrees International updates on results of the 2017 summer trade fair
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK> :Trade fair order value of 361° core brand for q2 of 2017 achieved a high single-digit increase, on a year-on-year basis.  Full Article

361 Degrees International announces results of spring trade fair<1361.HK>
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Trade fair order value (at wholesale value) of the 361° kids for the first quarter of 2017 again achieved a high single-digit increase .  Full Article

361 Degrees International says HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 bln<1361.HK>
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Says interim dividend of hk5.8 cents . Says special dividend of hk5.8 cents (RMB5.0 cents) . HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 billion . HY profit attributable to the equity shareholders increased by 1.3% to RMB273.1 million . Group expects the sportswear industry to continue to advance in a healthy and stable manner in 2016 and beyond" .  Full Article

361 Degrees posts Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand<1361.HK>
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand .  Full Article

361 Degrees International Ltd News

BRIEF-361 Degrees International posts HY profit attributable of RMB318.3 mln

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per ordinary share

Earnings vs. Estimates

