361 Degrees International updates on Q3 retail sales of core branded products

Oct 9 (Reuters) - 361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>::‍Retail sales of core branded products in Q3 rose by high single digit when compared to same period of 2016​.

361 Degrees International updates on results of the 2017 summer trade fair

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK> :Trade fair order value of 361° core brand for q2 of 2017 achieved a high single-digit increase, on a year-on-year basis.

361 Degrees International announces results of spring trade fair<1361.HK>

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Trade fair order value (at wholesale value) of the 361° kids for the first quarter of 2017 again achieved a high single-digit increase .

361 Degrees International says HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 bln<1361.HK>

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Says interim dividend of hk5.8 cents . Says special dividend of hk5.8 cents (RMB5.0 cents) . HY revenue increased by 15.7% to RMB2.56 billion . HY profit attributable to the equity shareholders increased by 1.3% to RMB273.1 million . Group expects the sportswear industry to continue to advance in a healthy and stable manner in 2016 and beyond" .

361 Degrees posts Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand<1361.HK>

361 Degrees International Ltd <1361.HK>: Q2 same store sales growth of 7.0% for core brand .