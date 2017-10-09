Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CT Environmental Group ‍announces acquisition of shares by controlling shareholder​

Oct 9 (Reuters) - CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK> ::‍Announces acquisition of shares by controlling shareholder​.‍Informed by Tsui Cham to an executive director and chairman of co, that Tsui acquired 2 million shares of co.

CT Environmental Group enters into cooperation framework agreement

CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK> : Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement . Agreement with Yulin Municipal People's Government in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region . Deal with respect to a comprehensive environmental treatment and economic development project in Nanliujiang River Basin . Yulin Municipal People's Government and group will collaborate to commence construction and operation of proposed project .Estimated value of proposed project is RMB10 billion.

CT Environmental group reports HY net profit of about RMB304.1 mln, up 33.3%<1363.HK>

CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK>: HY profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders of the company was approximately RMB304.1 million, up 33.3% . Interim dividend of hkd0.0119 per share had been declared for the six months ended 30 June 2016 .HY revenue of approximately RMB 1.08 billion versus RMB 599.0 million.

CT Environmental Group announces acquisition of shares by Keen Vast Holdings<1363.HK>

CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK>: Acquisition of shares by controlling shareholder <1363.HK> . Keen Vast Holdings acquired 1.1 million shares of co .

CT Environmental Group says entrd into cooperation framework agreement with Guangzhou Automobile Group Business Co Ltd<1363.HK>

CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK>: Entering into of the cooperation framework agreement with Guangzhou automobile group business company limited <1363.HK> . Group entered into a cooperation framework agreement with Guangzhou automobile group business co., ltd . Says group will provide hazardous waste treatment services to gac group .

CT Environmental says group entered into a contract with Baogang Zhanjiang<1363.HK>

CT Environmental Group Ltd <1363.HK>: Group has entered into a contract with Baogang Zhanjiang Iron & Steel Company Limited . Provision of hazardous wastes treatment services for Baogang Zhanjiang Iron & Steel Company Limited <1363.HK> . It is expected that the contract will generate a revenue of not less than RMB35 million for the group for the year ending 31 December 2016 .

CT Environmental Group Ltd enters facility agreement with lender

CT Environmental Group Ltd:On 22 March 2016, the company entered into the facility agreement with the lender as lender.Loan facilities in an aggregate principal amount of up to $250 million.

CT Environmental Group Ltd says unit entered into acquisition agreements

CT Environmental Group Ltd:Subsidiary of the Group entered into acquisition agreements with shareholders of Ganghui Environmental and Hanyang Water.Agreements to acquire the entire equity interest in Ganghui Environmental and Hanyang Water at a consideration of 25 million yuan and 13 million yuan , respectively.