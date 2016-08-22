Xtep International Holdings Ltd (1368.HK)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Xtep announces Q1 2017 Sales order value, achieved percentage of mid single digit increase<1368.HK>
Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: Sales order value (at wholesale value) for Q1 2017 achieved a percentage of mid single digit increase when compared to the same period of 2016 . Full Article
Xtep International HY net profit up 10.6% to RMB380.1 mln<1368.HK>
Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: In the first half of 2016 group achieved growth of 6.0% in revenue to RMB2.53 billion . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders rose by 10.6% to RMB380.1 million . Resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk10.5 cents . Full Article
Xtep International entered into subscription agreement with Nicholas Tse<1368.HK>
Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: Subscription of new shares under general mandate . Net proceeds from the subscription are expected to be hk$22.5 million .Company and the Nicholas Tse entered into the subscription agreement. Full Article
BRIEF-Xtep International Holdings in Q2 average same store sales performance recorded a mid- single-digit growth
* In Q2 of 2017, average same store sales performance (at retail value) recorded a mid- single-digit growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: