Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Xtep announces Q1 2017 Sales order value, achieved percentage of mid single digit increase<1368.HK>

Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: Sales order value (at wholesale value) for Q1 2017 achieved a percentage of mid single digit increase when compared to the same period of 2016 .

Xtep International HY net profit up 10.6% to RMB380.1 mln<1368.HK>

Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: In the first half of 2016 group achieved growth of 6.0% in revenue to RMB2.53 billion . HY profit attributable to equity shareholders rose by 10.6% to RMB380.1 million . Resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk10.5 cents .

Xtep International entered into subscription agreement with Nicholas Tse<1368.HK>

Xtep International Holdings Ltd <1368.HK>: Subscription of new shares under general mandate . Net proceeds from the subscription are expected to be hk$22.5 million .Company and the Nicholas Tse entered into the subscription agreement.