Hengshi Mining Investments updates on profit warning<1370.HK>

Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd <1370.HK>: Profit warning <1370.HK> . It is expected that the group's profit after tax for the six months ended 30 June 2016 is approximately RMB16 million . Expected result due to decline of over 20% average selling price of iron ore concentrates for six months .

Hengshi Mining Investments announces acquisition of Xinan Investments Ltd<1370.HK>

Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd <1370.HK>: Discloseable transaction acquisition of 100% issued share capital in the target company involving issue of consideration shares under general mandate <1370.HK> . Deal for consideration of RMB213 million . Company entered into sale and purchase agreement with Jovial Link (Vendor) .

Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd issues Fy 2015 profit/loss outlook

Hengshi Mining Investments Ltd:Expected that the Group will record a net loss and loss attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2015.Loss due to the continuous decrease of the global and domestic market price of iron ore, the selling price of the Group’s products had dropped significantly.