Central China Securities says 2017 H1 dividend payment date on Oct. 27

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd <601375.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.073 yuan per share(before tax) for 2017 H1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 26.The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 27 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 27 .

Central China Securities to pay interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd <601375.SS>:Will pay an interim dividend of RMB0.73 per 10 shares for six months ended 30 June 2017​.

Central China Securities Co posts ‍net profit of co was RMB89.4 mln for September

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd <601375.SS>:Sept ‍net profit of co RMB89.4 million​.Operating income for September 2017 RMB238.7 million ​.

Central China Securities Co reports Sept net profit RMB99.9 mln

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK> :Sept net profit RMB99.9 million.

Central China Securities says HY net profit amounted to RMB306.2 mln<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1375.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to RMB306.2 million . HY total revenue and other income RMB1.50 billion, down 51.9 percent . Unexpected British exit from the European union ("brexit") has cast a shadow over the economic recovery of the euro zone" . Says board of directors resolved to declare a 2016 interim dividends of RMB1.00 per ten shares .

Central China Securities Co says July net profit RMB 28.4 mln<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: July Operating Income Rmb 122.7 Mln . July net profit RMB 28.4 mln .

Central China Securities issues profit warning<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Expected to record a decrease in its net profit attributable to the shareholders of approximately 70% for HY . cc securities-profit warning .Decrease in the net profit above is mainly due to the overall languid securities market.

Central China Securities says unit granted licence to carry out regulated activities<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Voluntary announcement business update of the company and its subsidiaries . Unit notified by SFC that Central China International securities was granted licence under SFO to carry out type 4 regulated activities .

Central China Securities announces June net profit of RMB13.9 million<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Announcement on the financial data for June 2016 <1375.HK> . June net profit RMB13.9 million .

Central China Securities updates in relation to proposed share issue<1375.HK>

Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Voluntary announcement updates in relation to the proposed A share issue <1375.HK> . Has recently received "CSRC administrative permit notification of resumption of the review of application" .