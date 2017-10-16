Central China Securities Co Ltd (1375.HK)
3.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.06 (-1.59%)
HK$3.78
HK$3.75
HK$3.75
HK$3.68
1,727,000
3,168,596
HK$4.98
HK$3.52
Central China Securities says 2017 H1 dividend payment date on Oct. 27
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd <601375.SS>:Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.073 yuan per share(before tax) for 2017 H1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 26.The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 27 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 27 . Full Article
Central China Securities Co posts net profit of co was RMB89.4 mln for September
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Central China Securities Co Ltd <601375.SS>:Sept net profit of co RMB89.4 million.Operating income for September 2017 RMB238.7 million . Full Article
Central China Securities says HY net profit amounted to RMB306.2 mln<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2016 <1375.HK> . HY profit attributable to shareholders of the company amounted to RMB306.2 million . HY total revenue and other income RMB1.50 billion, down 51.9 percent . Unexpected British exit from the European union ("brexit") has cast a shadow over the economic recovery of the euro zone" . Says board of directors resolved to declare a 2016 interim dividends of RMB1.00 per ten shares . Full Article
Central China Securities Co says July net profit RMB 28.4 mln<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: July Operating Income Rmb 122.7 Mln . July net profit RMB 28.4 mln . Full Article
Central China Securities issues profit warning<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Expected to record a decrease in its net profit attributable to the shareholders of approximately 70% for HY . cc securities-profit warning .Decrease in the net profit above is mainly due to the overall languid securities market. Full Article
Central China Securities says unit granted licence to carry out regulated activities<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Voluntary announcement business update of the company and its subsidiaries . Unit notified by SFC that Central China International securities was granted licence under SFO to carry out type 4 regulated activities . Full Article
Central China Securities announces June net profit of RMB13.9 million<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Announcement on the financial data for June 2016 <1375.HK> . June net profit RMB13.9 million . Full Article
Central China Securities updates in relation to proposed share issue<1375.HK>
Central China Securities Co Ltd <1375.HK>: Voluntary announcement updates in relation to the proposed A share issue <1375.HK> . Has recently received "CSRC administrative permit notification of resumption of the review of application" . Full Article
